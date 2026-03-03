LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics anil-chaudhary Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan crude oil prices donald trump astrologer marriage prediction cancer china icc Dmitry Medvedev ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics anil-chaudhary Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan crude oil prices donald trump astrologer marriage prediction cancer china icc Dmitry Medvedev ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics anil-chaudhary Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan crude oil prices donald trump astrologer marriage prediction cancer china icc Dmitry Medvedev ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics anil-chaudhary Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan crude oil prices donald trump astrologer marriage prediction cancer china icc Dmitry Medvedev
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics anil-chaudhary Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan crude oil prices donald trump astrologer marriage prediction cancer china icc Dmitry Medvedev ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics anil-chaudhary Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan crude oil prices donald trump astrologer marriage prediction cancer china icc Dmitry Medvedev ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics anil-chaudhary Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan crude oil prices donald trump astrologer marriage prediction cancer china icc Dmitry Medvedev ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics anil-chaudhary Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan crude oil prices donald trump astrologer marriage prediction cancer china icc Dmitry Medvedev
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Hassan Khomeini? Will Khomenei’s Grandson Become Iran’s New Supreme Leader After Ali Khamenei’s Death? Everything Explained

Who Is Hassan Khomeini? Will Khomenei’s Grandson Become Iran’s New Supreme Leader After Ali Khamenei’s Death? Everything Explained

Following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the Islamic Republic faces a historic power vacuum amid nuclear tensions and military conflict.

Hassan Khomeini (IMAGE: X)
Hassan Khomeini (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 3, 2026 15:34:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Hassan Khomeini? Will Khomenei’s Grandson Become Iran’s New Supreme Leader After Ali Khamenei’s Death? Everything Explained

Debate over Iran’s new supreme leader: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has died. His death leaves Iran without its top leader right as tensions over its nuclear program boil over.

The US and Israel are hitting key military and government sites, so Iran is under attack, and now it’s missing its most powerful figure. The big question: who steps in to lead the Islamic Republic?

Inside Iran’s High-Stakes Succession Battle

A lot of people are talking about Hassan Khomeini. He’s 53, the grandson of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who basically created the modern Iranian state. Hassan’s never held government office, but his family ties put him right in the spotlight when it comes to succession.

You Might Be Interested In

There are a few other names in the mix, too. Mojtaba Khamenei, Ali Khamenei’s son, has been prepped for this role for years. Ali Asghar Hejazi runs security operations, and Mohammad Golpayegani, the chief of staff, knows the regime inside out.

Can Hassan Khomeini Emerge as Iran’s Moderate Choice?

Choosing the next leader falls to the Assembly of Experts, and with the political chaos right now, they have their work cut out for them.

Hassan Khomeini stands out among the Ayatollah’s 15 grandchildren. He looks after his grandfather’s mausoleum in southern Tehran and is seen as a moderate.

He’s close with reformist politicians like former presidents Mohammad Khatami and Hassan Rouhani, both of whom pushed for better relations with the West.

Iran at a Crossroads: Reformists, Hardliners Clash Over Succession

Inside Iran, people see Hassan as a possible balance against the hardliners, especially Mojtaba Khamenei. That matters because the unrest earlier this year led people to demand a leader who isn’t so rigid. Right now, Iran’s future is wide open.

Khomeini has not been afraid of criticising the system. In 2021, he came out publicly to protest against the ban of reformist candidates to the presidential elections. You can not choose somebody on behalf of me and say, vote him! he said at the time.

He demanded responsibility following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in 2022. The government should openly and accurately explain what has happened to this 22-year-old girl in the name of guidance and education, he said.

But he knew how to draw the line. In various anti-regime rallies, he criticized people who were chanting against Khamenei saying that rioters were serving Israel. And with the death of Khamenei Khomeini wrote that the late leader, would live on to be the hero of the people of Iran and Muslims.

The great people of Iran will once again briskly follow the way of the Imam (Khomeini) by defeating this incident.

Even his own friends have termed him progressive theologian particularly on matters of music, women rights and social liberties. He adheres to the trends of social media and practices Western philosophy and Islamic scholarship. He has four children, his wife, Sayyeda Fatima, is the daughter of an Ayatollah.

MUST READ: What Did Farhana Bhatt Say About Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Gets Brutally Slammed For Mourning Iran Supreme Leader’s Death

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 3:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ayatollah khameneiAyatollah Ruhollah KhomeiniHassan Khomeiniiran supreme leader

RELATED News

Iran Holds Mass Funeral For Over 150 Schoolgirls Killed In US-Israeli Strikes | WATCH

Iranian Virgin Girls Raped Before Execution To Stop Them Entering Heaven: After Khamenei’s Assassination, Chilling Horrors Of Iran’s Past Resurface

Cry Over Cheer: Shocked Iranian Woman Reacts As Indian Women Mourn Ali Khamenei’s Death, Netizens Ask ‘What’s Going On In India?’- Video Goes Viral | Watch

Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Jolts Iran’s Gerash Amid Escalating US-Israel War; No Casualties Reported

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Walk Through Dubai Mall Amid Iran Drone Strikes, Receive Big Public Praise As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Ongoing Global Crisis: ‘It’s Hard. It’s Heavy…Yet There’s Light Ahead’

Who Is Hassan Khomeini? Will Khomenei’s Grandson Become Iran’s New Supreme Leader After Ali Khamenei’s Death? Everything Explained

Karan Aujla Wins the Internet After He Surprises An Auto Driver By Paying Off His Rs. 22000 Fine Ahead Of Mumbai Concert, Loyal Fans Say, ‘Made The Right Person Famous’

When Will 6G Debut In India? Jio Airtel Partners With This Company To Bring High Speed Network—Check Details And Launch Timeline

Why Young People Are Moving Beyond Alcohol-Focused Nightlife – Jagruti Rehab’s Take on the Trend

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Board Exam 2026: Check Sample Question Paper, Syllabus, And Exam Pattern

What Did Farhana Bhatt Say About Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Gets Brutally Slammed For Mourning Iran Supreme Leader’s Death

‘India Final Nahi Khelega’: Mohammad Amir Predicts IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Winner

With Love On OTT: When And Where Will Abishan Jeevinth–Anaswara Rajan’s Romantic Drama Stream? Find Out!

NIOS 2026 Theory Exam Date Sheet to Be Released at nios.ac.in; Check Exam Dates And Important Details Here

Who Is Hassan Khomeini? Will Khomenei’s Grandson Become Iran’s New Supreme Leader After Ali Khamenei’s Death? Everything Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Hassan Khomeini? Will Khomenei’s Grandson Become Iran’s New Supreme Leader After Ali Khamenei’s Death? Everything Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Hassan Khomeini? Will Khomenei’s Grandson Become Iran’s New Supreme Leader After Ali Khamenei’s Death? Everything Explained
Who Is Hassan Khomeini? Will Khomenei’s Grandson Become Iran’s New Supreme Leader After Ali Khamenei’s Death? Everything Explained
Who Is Hassan Khomeini? Will Khomenei’s Grandson Become Iran’s New Supreme Leader After Ali Khamenei’s Death? Everything Explained
Who Is Hassan Khomeini? Will Khomenei’s Grandson Become Iran’s New Supreme Leader After Ali Khamenei’s Death? Everything Explained

QUICK LINKS