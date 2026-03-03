LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > What Did Farhana Bhatt Say About Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Gets Brutally Slammed For Mourning Iran Supreme Leader's Death

What Did Farhana Bhatt Say About Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Gets Brutally Slammed For Mourning Iran Supreme Leader’s Death

Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farhana Bhatt faces massive backlash after calling late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei a “messiah” in a viral interview.

Farhana Bhatt gets mocked for mourning Ali Khamenei's death (IMAGE: X)
Farhana Bhatt gets mocked for mourning Ali Khamenei's death (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 3, 2026 14:47:07 IST

What Did Farhana Bhatt Say About Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Gets Brutally Slammed For Mourning Iran Supreme Leader’s Death

Farhana Bhatt Gets Trolled: Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farhana Bhatt is in the spotlight after her public tribute to the late Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stirred up a storm online. 

She called Khamenei unforgettable, even a ‘messiah’ for many, and admitted his death left her heartbroken. The internet didn’t take it lightly; people started trolling her and voicing their disapproval.

All this comes while the world reacts in different ways to Khamenei’s assassination in a US-Israeli strike; some are mourning, others are protesting, and tensions are running high.

What Did Farhana Bhatt Say About Ali Khamenei?

Talking to Instant Bollywood, Farhana said, “He’s someone you just can’t forget. He’ll always be alive in our hearts, and I pray Allah accepts his martyrdom. So many Kashmiris are hurting right now, their hearts shattered by this.”

She went on, “You probably won’t believe me, but I haven’t slept at all since Sehri. When I prayed today, I just felt so sad. This shouldn’t have happened. For many people, he really was a messiah. And honestly, he’ll stay alive in our hearts.”

Ali Khamenei’s death

Ali Khamenei was assassinated by a US-Israeli strike using missiles, which Iran called martyrdom and promised revenge. His demise has seen the Middle East engulfed in increased conflict, with Iran retaliating by striking other countries in the region.

The assassination in Iran gave mixed emotions with the mass mourning and public celebrations, which illustrated the significant divisions in the reign of Sartapi.

The demise of Khamenei led to the protests in Jammu and Kashmir and the candlelight rallies in Delhi, with the people mourning that he was a guide and a father.

Protests in India after Ali Khamenei’s death

The Shia leaders declared three days of mourning, effigy burning, and special prayers in Lucknow. In Australia, similar meetings were also organised, but some political elites there condemned such meetings as being inappropriate.

The response to the death of Khamenei is still divided as some parts of Iran celebrated, others exiled leaders condemned it, and a few others cried with grief.

Pakistan leaders also mourned and denounced the strike internationally, whereas the Western powers urged diplomacy and distanced themselves with the attack. Regional organisations such as the Arab League called on de-escalation, which represented sophisticated geopolitical interests of the assassination.

ALSO READ: Esha Gupta Recalls Horrific Missile Attack While Stuck In Abu Dhabi As She Returns To India Amid Iran-Israel Conflict, Thanks Government For Getting Her ‘Back Home’ 

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 2:47 PM IST
What Did Farhana Bhatt Say About Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Gets Brutally Slammed For Mourning Iran Supreme Leader’s Death

