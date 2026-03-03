LIVE TV
Home > World > UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Walk Through Dubai Mall Amid Iran Drone Strikes, Receive Big Public Praise As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed AI Nahyan, along with Dubai’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid AI Maktoum, strolled through Dubai Mall on Monday.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 3, 2026 13:41:37 IST

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed AI Nahyan, along with Dubai’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid AI Maktoum, strolled through Dubai Mall on Monday. Their public appearance came shortly after authorities confirmed that the UAE had intercepted multiple drones and aerial attacks launched from Iran. 

Despite escalating tensions across the Gulf region, the mall continued to see heavy footfall from residents and tourists. In videos circulating online, Sheikh Mohamed was seen warmly greeting a young girl, bending down to her level and gently kissing her hand before she returned to her family. 



UAE President, Crown Prince Dubai Mall Visit 

The two leaders were later seen dining at one of the restaurants inside the mall. Accompanied by senior officials and other sheikhs, Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Hamdan also paused to engage with members of the public during their visit. 



Their appearance in public is widely viewed as a deliberate display of assurance amid rising tensions in the Gulf. UAE newspaper The National noted that the outing reflected confidence in the country’s security and stability despite the heightened regional situation. 

Social Media Reactions

One user commented, “I feel safe and blessed in the United Arab Emirates under the wise leadership of the UAE President and the Crown Prince of Dubai. My heartfelt gratitude to the leaders for always taking care of everyone.”

Second user wrote, “UAE’s president showing up in public at Dubai mall sends a message. Clearly, they’re not letting the Iranian attack disrupt business as usual. Normalcy is a powerful signal in times of tension.”

Third user said, “Exactly what I’ve been saying! Don’t stress over these temporary challenges — the UAE has everything under control and always rises stronger.” 

Also Read: US Embassy In Pakistan Cancels All Visa Appointments Amid Escalating West Asia Crisis – Here’s What It Announced 

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 1:25 PM IST
Tags: Crown Prince Sheikh HamdanDUBAIIran US Wariran war newsisraellatest iran israel war newsSheikh HamdanUAE President Sheikh Mohameduae-president

Tags: Crown Prince Sheikh HamdanDUBAIIran US Wariran war newsisraellatest iran israel war newsSheikh HamdanUAE President Sheikh Mohameduae-president

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Walk Through Dubai Mall Amid Iran Drone Strikes, Receive Big Public Praise As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

