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Home > World News > Fact Check: Viral CCTV Clip Claims To Show Iran’s Ex- Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Before Assassination In US-Israel Strike —Here’s The Truth

Fact Check: Viral CCTV Clip Claims To Show Iran’s Ex- Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Before Assassination In US-Israel Strike —Here’s The Truth

As the US-Israel-Iran war entered Day 27, unverified CCTV footage claiming to show Ayatollah Ali Khamenei before a reported US-Israel strike surfaced, while tensions and misinformation continued to rise.

(IMAGE: X)
(IMAGE: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: March 27, 2026 11:16:32 IST

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Fact Check: Viral CCTV Clip Claims To Show Iran’s Ex- Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Before Assassination In US-Israel Strike —Here’s The Truth

With the US-Israel-Iran war in its 27th day, Iranian media reported what it said was the last CCTV shot of the Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, just before he was killed in a US-Israel airstrike in Tehran. The photo, which was allegedly taken only a few minutes prior to the attack, depicts him sitting in his office, and reading the Quran without any apparent sign of stress.

Viral CCTV Clip Claims To Show Iran’s Ex- Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Before Assassination In US-Israel Strike —Here’s The Truth

Although, no official confirmation has been made about the authenticity of the footage, as well as about the allegations about his death, which casts doubts on misinformation in the middle of the war. In the meantime, the US President Donald Trump announced that it was going to pause a threatened attack on the Iranian infrastructure and it will be de escalated temporarily. Trump claimed that this move was intended to give more time to the diplomatic talks that he called as progressing well. He also gave Iran more time to restart the Strait of Hormuz which is of strategic importance until April 6. The action has been taken even though Iran has turned down a ceasefire proposal that is led by the United States and the tensions remain high with both groups persistently sending threats on their part regarding possible retaliatory measures.



What Does Grok Say?

Grok confirms that the clip is not authentic. Military activities have been escalated on the ground. Israel boasted of a second wave of attacks on strategic Iranian facilities in Tehran, and there was also intense smoke in the air over sections of Beirut in response to new attacks. Kuwait reported in the Gulf that it had detected Iranian drones, and the UAE had made missile warnings, but no significant harm was reported. Iran has also not been left behind in threatening the United Nations alleging that they have been threatened of assassination by their senior officials, such as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, terming this an act of state sponsored terrorism.

Also Read: ‘Mojtaba Khamenei Is Gay’: Trump Confirms CIA Told Him, Calls It ‘A Bad Start’ For Iran’s New Supreme Leader

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Tags: AI generated video KhameneiAli Khamenei CCTV viral videoAyatollah Ali Khamenei last clipAyatollah Ali Khamenei last videofake CCTV footage Iranhome-hero-pos-3Iran US Israel strikeKhamenei assassination claim

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Fact Check: Viral CCTV Clip Claims To Show Iran’s Ex- Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Before Assassination In US-Israel Strike —Here’s The Truth

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Fact Check: Viral CCTV Clip Claims To Show Iran’s Ex- Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Before Assassination In US-Israel Strike —Here’s The Truth

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Fact Check: Viral CCTV Clip Claims To Show Iran’s Ex- Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Before Assassination In US-Israel Strike —Here’s The Truth
Fact Check: Viral CCTV Clip Claims To Show Iran’s Ex- Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Before Assassination In US-Israel Strike —Here’s The Truth
Fact Check: Viral CCTV Clip Claims To Show Iran’s Ex- Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Before Assassination In US-Israel Strike —Here’s The Truth
Fact Check: Viral CCTV Clip Claims To Show Iran’s Ex- Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Before Assassination In US-Israel Strike —Here’s The Truth

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