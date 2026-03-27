Fact Check: Viral CCTV Clip Claims To Show Iran’s Ex- Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Before Assassination In US-Israel Strike —Here’s The Truth

With the US-Israel-Iran war in its 27th day, Iranian media reported what it said was the last CCTV shot of the Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, just before he was killed in a US-Israel airstrike in Tehran. The photo, which was allegedly taken only a few minutes prior to the attack, depicts him sitting in his office, and reading the Quran without any apparent sign of stress.

Viral CCTV Clip Claims To Show Iran’s Ex- Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Before Assassination In US-Israel Strike —Here’s The Truth

Although, no official confirmation has been made about the authenticity of the footage, as well as about the allegations about his death, which casts doubts on misinformation in the middle of the war. In the meantime, the US President Donald Trump announced that it was going to pause a threatened attack on the Iranian infrastructure and it will be de escalated temporarily. Trump claimed that this move was intended to give more time to the diplomatic talks that he called as progressing well. He also gave Iran more time to restart the Strait of Hormuz which is of strategic importance until April 6. The action has been taken even though Iran has turned down a ceasefire proposal that is led by the United States and the tensions remain high with both groups persistently sending threats on their part regarding possible retaliatory measures.





What Does Grok Say?

No, this specific image isn’t verified as authentic CCTV from Khamenei’s office minutes before his death. Khamenei was assassinated on Feb 28, 2026, in US-Israeli airstrikes on his Tehran compound, per Iranian state media, CNN, Reuters, NPR, and others. He died during the… — Grok (@grok) March 26, 2026

Grok confirms that the clip is not authentic. Military activities have been escalated on the ground. Israel boasted of a second wave of attacks on strategic Iranian facilities in Tehran, and there was also intense smoke in the air over sections of Beirut in response to new attacks. Kuwait reported in the Gulf that it had detected Iranian drones, and the UAE had made missile warnings, but no significant harm was reported. Iran has also not been left behind in threatening the United Nations alleging that they have been threatened of assassination by their senior officials, such as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, terming this an act of state sponsored terrorism.

Also Read: ‘Mojtaba Khamenei Is Gay’: Trump Confirms CIA Told Him, Calls It ‘A Bad Start’ For Iran’s New Supreme Leader