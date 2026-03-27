During an interview in Fox News on March 26, US President Donald Trump has asserted that he received intelligence briefings concerning the personal life of Iranian newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. Trump answered a direct question by saying that the US intelligence agencies had told him that Khamenei is possibly gay, and that such allegations would be a bad start in a theocratic state such as Iran that has severe punishments and laws against the LGBTQ+ community. Nevertheless, these claims are merely unproven and have not been proved unilaterally by any official authority.

What Did Trump Say About Mojtaba Khamenei Being Gay?

The reports based on the reports published by the US media indicate that they were talked over at the private intelligence briefing attended by Trump and his senior advisers. The information was reportedly founded on some of the most sensitive intelligence, and one member of the intelligence community termed it as having been derived by a secure source. Other unconfirmed reports indicated that Khamenei has possibly had a long time affair with a male tutor and had abnormal behaviour whilst seeking medical attention following injuries he reportedly adopted during recent airstrikes. Even with these reports, no tangible evidence has been released and the allegations have remained with a lot of caution by analysts.

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Gay?

The scandal has also brought back the mention of a 2008 cable of WikiLeaks which said that Mojtaba Khamenei had been visiting London on medical grounds, allegedly to treat a fertility problem. There were various visits mentioned in the document prior to the birth of the child by his wife, but there were no statements about his sexuality. It has been observed that the re emergence of such material, along with recent intelligence reports, points to the increasing information war over the leadership of Iran and the rising geopolitical conflicts. As events unfold, scholars emphasize the need to separate reality and speculation in the intelligence community, particularly considering the sensitivity of the charges.

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