Ayatollah Ali Khamenei To Flee To Russia Like Bashar Al-Assad? Iran Supreme Leader’s ‘Plan B’ Escape Strategy Revealed As Protests Rock Tehran

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei could escape to Moscow if his regime collapses, according to a report by The Times, citing an intelligence report. The 86-year-old leader is reportedly preparing to leave Tehran with close aides and family members if security forces fail to suppress nationwide demonstrations or defect from his side amid growing protests.

‘Plan B’ For Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

According to the report, “the ‘plan B’ is for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his very close circle of associates and family, including his son and nominated heir apparent, Mojtaba.” The report notes that Khamenei would coordinate the evacuation with up to 20 aides and family members should the army, police, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fail to follow orders.

The Times quoted Beni Sabti, a former Israeli intelligence officer who fled Iran eight years after the Islamic Revolution, saying that Moscow is the most likely destination.

“There is no other place for him,” Sabti said, noting that Khamenei “admires Putin, while the Iranian culture is more similar to the Russian culture.”

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei To Follow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

The intelligence report draws parallels with the December 2024 escape of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Assad, an ally of both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Khamenei, fled Damascus ahead of a rebel takeover, relocating to Moscow with his family before opposition forces stormed the capital.

“They have plotted an exit route out of Tehran should they feel the need to escape,” the source said, detailing that the plan includes “gathering assets, properties abroad, and cash to facilitate their safe passage.”

Protest In Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei In Fear

Cities across Iran, including the holy city of Qom, have been gripped by protests over the past week, driven by economic hardships. Demonstrators accuse anti-riot forces, including the IRGC, Basij militia, police, and army, of using live fire, tear gas, and water cannons to quell unrest.

These forces operate under Khamenei’s direct command, as he holds supreme authority in the Islamic Republic, overruling the military, judiciary, and media. The Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, relies heavily on the IRGC to enforce his policies.

