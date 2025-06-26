Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Says Israel Crushed Under Iran’s Blows As Trump, CIA Claim US Strikes Obliterated Tehran’s Nuclear Program

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, congratulated the ‘great nation of Iran’ for defeating what is called the ‘fake Zionist regime.’

The supreme leader was speaking for the first time after US President Donald Trump declared a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Says Israel Collapsed and Crushed

Khamenei claimed that Israel collapsed and was crushed under the blows of Iran.

“Despite all that noise and with all those claims, the Zionist regime almost collapsed and was crushed under the blows of the Islamic Republic,” the state-run IRNA news agency quoted the supreme leader.

In other news, the US intelligence agency CIA and Trump administration officials are claiming that the US strikes severely damaged Iran’s nuclear program. They are citing a new intelligence to substantiate the claims.

Earlier CNN and other US outlets reported that a preliminary intelligence assessment found the US strikes only set Iran’s program back a couple of months.

Donald Trump Reiterates His Claims As Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Makes First Comments Post-Ceasefire

Several key Iranian facilities were destroyed and would have to be rebuilt over the course of years,” CIA’s director John Ratcliffe said Wednesday, citing the agency’s new intel.

President Donald Trump also reiterated his earlier claims, saying that the strikes “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program.

Likewise, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also posted on X on Wednesday that “new intelligence” confirms that Iran’s nuclear program was “destroyed” by US strikes.

Donald Trump, on Wednesday, while speaking to reporters in The Hague, said that the US will meet with Iran next week to discuss a potential nuclear agreement. However, Trump repeatedly said that he doesn’t believe such a deal with Iran “is that necessary.”

“We’re going to talk to them next week, with Iran. We may sign an agreement, I don’t know. To me, I don’t think it’s that necessary. I mean, they had a war, they fought, and now they’re going back to their world. I don’t care if I have an agreement or not,” Trump said at the NATO summit press conference.

