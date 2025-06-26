Where is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? Iran Supreme Leader Conspicuous By Absence

Iran is going through one of its most intense and dangerous military crises in decades. But what’s shocked the country just as much as the bombs and missiles is the sudden disappearance of the man who holds absolute power—Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The 86-year-old leader hasn’t made any public appearances or statements in nearly a week, and as tensions rise with both Israel and the U.S., many Iranians are asking the same question: Where is he?

No Sight, No Sound — And No Clear Answers

Khamenei’s silence is especially concerning because it’s happening during a moment of major chaos. In recent days, Israeli and U.S. forces launched surprise joint strikes on three of Iran’s major nuclear sites, an unprecedented military move that shook the region.

Iran responded by firing missiles at a U.S. base in Qatar, killing and injuring several troops. Meanwhile, a fragile ceasefire brokered by former U.S. President Donald Trump is barely holding together.

Despite all this, there has been no photo, video, or voice message from the Supreme Leader. Iranian state media, which normally publishes his every move, has gone quiet.

Rumors of Underground Bunkers and Assassination Threats

So, where could he be? According to sources close to Khamenei, he has been moved to a secure underground bunker and is avoiding all electronic communication. They say there are real fears of an assassination attempt, especially after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly didn’t rule it out, even though Trump allegedly warned against killing Khamenei, according to The New York Times.

Top Officials Also Left in the Dark

Shockingly, it’s not just the public that doesn’t know where Khamenei is—even senior officials in Iran’s government are believed to be cut off from him. On Tuesday night, during a prime-time show on state television, an anchor asked Mehdi Fazaeli, a high-ranking official from Khamenei’s office, about the Leader’s health.

“People are very worried about the Supreme Leader. Can you tell us how he is?” the anchor asked. Fazaeli didn’t answer directly, instead saying, “We should all be praying. Those tasked with protecting the Supreme Leader were doing their job.” That vague response only added to the anxiety.

Public Anxiety Grows As The Silence Stretches

Across Iran, the worry is growing. Over the weekend, women were seen at protests holding portraits of Khamenei, demanding answers and praying for his well-being. That kind of visible support, especially from women in Iran, is rare and shows just how uneasy things have become.

Even the Iranian media—normally cautious when it comes to criticizing the leadership—have started to express concern. Mohsen Khalifeh, editor of the newspaper Khaneman, wrote, “His days-long absence has made all of us who love him very worried.”

He added that if Khamenei had died, “his funeral would be the most glorious and historic.”

Behind Closed Doors, Succession Planning Is Moving Fast

Meanwhile, in private, plans to find Khamenei’s successor are reportedly speeding up. According to Reuters, a three-man committee—appointed by Khamenei himself two years ago—has begun preparing for a possible transition. A top security source told the agency that the Supreme Leader is currently in hiding with his family, guarded by the elite Vali-ye Amr unit of the Revolutionary Guards.

The Airstrikes That Changed Everything

The sudden escalation began on June 13, when Israel launched a large-scale air attack that reportedly wiped out several top Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists. It was one of the deadliest and most shocking military moves in recent memory.

Iran responded fiercely. Its missiles, for the first time, penetrated Israel’s advanced defense systems in large numbers. The impact was devastating:

Iran claimed 627 people were killed and nearly 5,000 injured on its soil

Israel reported 28 fatalities, mostly military personnel

Independent verification has been nearly impossible, with tight restrictions on media access in both countries

