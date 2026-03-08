‘Captured, Not Killed’: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Top Adviser Claims US Soldiers Were Taken Prisoner, Accuses Trump Of Hiding Key Details About Deaths

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and a longtime political ally of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has made a series of explosive claims regarding American casualties in the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States. Addressing on Saturday evening, Larijani claimed that some of the US soldiers have been captured in the course of the conflict and are now in detention centers in Iran. These assertions, still yet to be confirmed, are amidst growing military conflicts between the two nations. Larijani, who was also an earlier speaker in the Iran parliament, charged the US President Donald Trump of hiding the facts on the actual US losses during the war.

The US was quick to dismiss the accusations. According to the US central command (CENTCOM), a spokesperson of this agency informed Al Jazeera Arabic that these claims of capturing US troops by Iran was not true and this was just a trend of misinformation. Another instance of lies and deceptions by the Iranian regime is that it claims that it has been capturing American soldiers, the spokesperson said. Although denied, Larijani still charged Washington with deceiving people on the number of American troops killed in the Iranian attacks. He asserted that in as much as the Trump administration has accepted six deaths, the actual number of US casualties might be more than 500. Larijani said that the American officials would keep on adding the death tolls in the long run, and the extra deaths would be pointed out as to other incidents or accidents.

In the meantime, President Donald Trump gave an indication that the United States might increase its military activities in Iran by issuing threats that new targets might soon be thought of. Trump wrote on Truth Social that Iran would suffer a great blow, and the Tehran capital had already apologized to neighboring states after being bombarded with incessant US and Israeli attacks. In another turn of events, the Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian promised to never give up despite the growing pressure. Delivering a speech at a state address, he rejected the possibility of unconditional surrender and promised that Iran would not stop hitting Israel and Gulf countries that have American troops on their soil, fueling concerns of the further escalation of the conflict to the rest of the region.

