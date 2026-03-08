LIVE TV
Home > World > Kuwait International Airport Fuel Storage Hit By Iranian Drones; Authorities Urge Residents To Remain Indoors Amid Escalating US‑Israel‑Iran War

Iran launched drone and missile attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait, targeting vital infrastructure in retaliation for US‑Israel strikes, injuring civilians and damaging property. Gulf nations have intercepted dozens of drones and missiles, urging residents to stay indoors amid rising regional tensions.

(Photo: WikiMedia Commons)
(Photo: WikiMedia Commons)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 8, 2026 08:13:12 IST

According to the Kuwaiti Armed Forces, they intercepted and addressed a wave of hostile drones at the beginning of Sunday, 8 March 2026, when the aircraft violated the airspace of the country and attacked the fuel tanks in the Kuwait International Airport. The interior ministry of Iran has made threats on a facility of Salman Port located in Bahrain. The attack cost one person his life and several shops were destroyed when missile fragments hit a road in the capital, Manama, which is a busy road. In the meantime, the attacks were characterized by the Officials as a direct attack on critical infrastructure. The two nations have been evacuating and securing the affected regions through Civil Defence teams urging citizens not to leave their homes unless there is a compelling reason.

This wave of Iranian drone attacks was allegedly caused by organized military operations by the United States and Israel against Iran including the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.



These attacks have been described by Tehran as reprisal against aggression of its land and military equipment, which further suggests tension in the Gulf. According to Iranian Fars News Agency, there were nighttime strikes in Manama which targeted the Bahrain Financial Harbour Towers which contains the Israeli embassy. The attacks are an indication of the bitter escalation of the current conflict between Tehran and the US led forces, as Iran is trying to convey that it has the ability and is willing to attack outside its territory.

The conflict in the region has already expanded in the first week of the battle. The Bahrain Defence Force declared that it has counterattacked 78 missiles and 143 drones redirected by Iran, and the attacks have been labeled treacherous by the defence force and the degree of preparedness and vigilance portrayed by its staff members has been commended. Some of the Gulf countries such as Turkiye and Azerbaijan are also getting sucked into the situation as the region’s security dynamics is quickly shifting. The flight bans and amassed military alerts have interfered with normal life and business and the government has been encouraging citizens to be cautious and stay inside their homes unless there is an extreme need to stay out.

Also Read: Massive Fire Engulfs Tehran Oil Depot After Israeli Strikes — Scary Scenes Caught On Camera | Watch Video

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 8:13 AM IST
