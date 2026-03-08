Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday confirmed it had conducted airstrikes against some Iranian fuel depots in Tehran, escalating the already existing conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran. Several videos that were spreading through social media depicted a large fire and huge columns of smoke that were coming out of the Shahran oil depot in the Iranian capital. The IDF in a statement said that the facilities were being used by the military of Iran to sustain their operational infrastructure. Israeli authorities claimed that the fuel tanks were allegedly used in distributing fuel to different consumers including the military. The IDF termed the operation as another move to destroy what it termed as the military infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime.

Massive Fire Engulfs Tehran Oil Depot After Israeli Strikes — Scary Scenes Caught On Camera | Watch Video

Iranian state media previously announced that an oil depot in southern Tehran, which is close to the main complex of refineries in the capital, was hit. The ILNA news agency however reported that the refinery itself was not damaged in the attack.







There were also other incidents of strikes in a fuel storage facility in north western Tehran whereby journalists reported seeing flames and heavy smoke towering into the sky. These attacks come in the light of hostilities that are rapidly rising in the region and both factions are hurling insults and counterstrikes at each other. Although there have been explosions and fires, the government is yet to establish the magnitude of the damage and the number of possible casualties associated with the attacks on the fuel facilities.

Massive Fire Engulfs Tehran Oil Depot After Israeli Strikes — Scary Scenes Caught On Camera | Watch Video

In the meantime, Donald Trump, the President of the United States, made an inflammatory comment concerning a different lethal attack that killed over 150 people, the majority of whom were students, in an elementary school in a southern province of Iran, Minab, a week ago. Trump, speaking to reporters on Air Force one, offloaded Iran as a possible cause, saying that the munitions used by the country are not precise. The school strike has not been taken as the responsibility of either the United States or Israel. The Revolutionary Guards of Iran later announced they had used drones and precision missiles to attack the US Al-Dhafra Air Base in the UAE claiming that it had been used in the attack. The Pentagon reported that it was investigating the incident, and the Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported that the United States would not intentionally attack a school.

Also Read: Seven Days, Countless Strikes: US‑Israel‑Iran War Ends Week One with Missiles, Diplomacy, Global Shockwaves, and Leadership Reverberations