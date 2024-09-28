Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Muslim Unity After Reports of Hezbollah Leader’s Death in Israeli Strike

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has issued a call for global Muslim solidarity in the wake of reports suggesting the death of Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in an Israeli airstrike. The airstrike, which allegedly targeted Nasrallah in Lebanon on Friday, has further escalated tensions in the region.

In a statement released on Saturday, Khamenei condemned Israel’s actions as “short-sighted” and described the airstrikes on Lebanon as “criminal.” He urged Muslims worldwide to “stand by the people of Lebanon and the proud Hezbollah,” affirming Iran’s unwavering support for its ally.

Israel’s Actions Called “Criminal” and “Short-Sighted”

Khamenei did not explicitly mention Nasrallah’s fate but addressed the broader conflict, warning Israel that its strikes on Lebanon would ultimately prove futile. “The Zionist criminals need to know that they are far too weak to be able to inflict any significant damage on the solid structure of Lebanon’s Hezbollah,” Khamenei stated, with his comments also shared via his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Criticizing Israel’s leadership, Khamenei said, “The massacre of the defenceless people in Lebanon once again… proved the short-sighted and stupid policy of the leaders of the usurping regime.”

Though Khamenei did not call for direct retaliation, he predicted that Israel would “regret its actions” and emphasized the importance of Hezbollah and the resistance movement in shaping the future of the region.

Hezbollah Confirms Nasrallah’s Death

Hezbollah, a close ally of Iran, confirmed Nasrallah’s death in a statement issued on Saturday. Analysts describe Nasrallah’s death as a severe blow to Iran’s influence in Lebanon and the wider region. His leadership of Hezbollah was pivotal in Iran’s regional strategy, and his loss could trigger further instability in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Iran’s Strategic Position After Nasrallah’s Death

Tohid Asadi, an expert on American studies at Tehran University, told Al Jazeera that Khamenei’s statement is “a clear sign of solidarity” with Hezbollah in its ongoing struggle against Israel. Asadi noted that while Khamenei has expressed strong support, he has yet to outline any specific actions in response to Nasrallah’s death.

“There’s no plan of action so far in this message… We have to wait for hours and days to see what takes place on the ground,” Asadi explained, calling the situation in Lebanon “very tragic as far as Hezbollah and Iran are concerned.”

Analysts Predict Israel Is Underestimating Hezbollah’s Strength

Despite the significant loss of Nasrallah, Iranian political analysts believe that Israel continues to underestimate Hezbollah’s military capabilities. Mohammad Marandi, an Iranian political analyst based in Beirut, said, “It is clear that Israel still cannot defeat the Lebanese armed group militarily.”

Marandi described the ongoing Israeli military operation in Lebanon as “barbaric,” accusing Israel of causing widespread devastation. “The savagery that we are seeing, murdering hundreds of people a day in Beirut and elsewhere, is only going to spark anger across the Global South” against both Israel and its Western allies, Marandi told Al Jazeera.

He also warned that Hezbollah’s response in the coming days would likely catch Israel off-guard. “Hezbollah has thousands of young commanders who have been trained and prepared for many years now,” Marandi added, hinting at the possibility of retaliatory actions from the Lebanese group.

Future of the Resistance Movement

Khamenei’s emphasis on the role of Hezbollah as a leading force of resistance in the region suggests that Iran will continue to support the group’s fight against Israel, despite the loss of its leader. Khamenei’s statement reflects his belief that the region’s fate will be determined by the actions of Hezbollah and other resistance forces.

While Nasrallah’s death represents a significant setback for Hezbollah, Iran’s leadership is expected to navigate these new challenges with a combination of strategic alliances and military readiness. The situation remains fluid, and observers are closely watching for any further developments in the conflict.