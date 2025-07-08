Balkan Heatwave Triggers Storms and Fires as Greece Shuts Acropolis Due to High Temperatures

After weeks of scorching summer heat across the Balkans, the region is now reeling under severe storms and raging wildfires, turning daily life into a struggle for many, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, a powerful hailstorm slammed Split, Croatia’s Adriatic port city, leaving a trail of destruction, the report said, adding that high winds tore off the roof of the city’s soccer stadium, Poljud, and even forced a ferry to break loose, crashing into two other boats — one of which sank.

“Such storms are usual after a long period of heat with extremely hot days,” the Split meteorological service told Index news portal.

According to the report, at least three people were injured even as photos circulating on social media showed flooded streets and fallen trees.

Over 600 wildfires reported across Serbia

Meanwhile, more than 600 wildfires were reported across Serbia on Monday, with six individuals believed to have suffered injuries as dry conditions and drought shadowed the region.

Head emergency official Nedeljko Gagic told RTS TV that several villages were threatened with dozens of houses burnt and destroyed, “but we succeeded in saving many”, as reported by the AP.

The drought, the report said, has threatened crops and led to drinking water restrictions being imposed in some parts of the country.

Police has urged residents to remain vigilant, particularly in southern areas where emergency measures have been put in place.

The weather forecast edtimates cited by the news agency suggest some relief, with temperatures in some parts of the Balkans likely to drop as low as 20°C (68°F).

Slovenia even experienced snow in the Alps, and heavy rain and hail elsewhere, the report said.

Greece shuts the Acropolis due to high temperatures

Meanwhile, Greece made the rare decision to shut down the Acropolis for a few hours Tuesday because of scorching heat, with temperatures reportedly exceeding over 40°C (104°F).

Outdoor workers were forced to alt work, with fines for employers reportedly going up to €2,000 per employee.

The Culture Ministry announced that the Acropolis was shut down between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to safeguard tourists and employees, as reported by The Associated Press.

Authorities have warned that wildfire danger continues to be “very high” on the east mainland, with experts attributing severe weather to climate change, a trend observed not only in the Balkans but throughout Europe over recent weeks.

