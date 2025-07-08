LIVE TV
Home > World > Germany Accuses China of Laser Targetting Its Plane Over Red Sea, Summons Envoy

Germany Accuses China of Laser Targetting Its Plane Over Red Sea, Summons Envoy

Germany on Tuesday reportedly said China targeted a German aircraft with a laser during an EU-led Red Sea mission, putting personnel at risk. Berlin called the act "entirely unacceptable" and summoned China's ambassador. The plane aborted its mission but landed safely.

Germany has reportedly accused China of laser targetting a German plane on a routine EU mission in the Red Sea, calling it dangerous and summoning Beijing’s ambassador for talks. (Photo: Freepik)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 16:36:52 IST

Germany has accused the Chinese military of aiming a laser at a German aircraft during a routine EU mission to protect shipping lanes in the Red Sea, news agency AFP reported on Tuesday.

Berlin described the action as “entirely unacceptable” and summoned China’s ambassador for talks, the report said.

The laser was directed “without reason or prior contact” at the aircraft, which was part of the EU’s Aspides mission – a surveillance operation monitoring marine traffic, AFP quoted the German Defence Ministry as saying. 

“The Chinese vessel had taken the risk of endangering the (German) personnel and equipment,” the ministry further said.

Following the encounter, the aircraft terminated its mission and returned safely to a Djibouti base.

The nature of the laser — a weapon or guidance system — was not known at the time of writing this report.

This incident was reported earlier in July in what is being seen as a rare public eccounter between China and a European NATO member. 

The German aircraft, a Multi-Sensor Platform or “flying eye,” has been flying since October and is operated by a civilian commercial service provider with German military crew on board, the report further said, adding that the information it generates is an important source of keeping partners informed of security in the area.

China has made similar denials in the past, including in 2020 when the US Pacific Fleet accused a Chinese warship of firing a laser at an American patrol plane near Guam.

China’s Foreign Ministry and embassy in Berlin had yet to comment on the allegations at the time of writing this report.

