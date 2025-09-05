LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
Home > World > Baloch families protest for missing persons, release of BYC leaders crosses 51st Day in Islamabad

Baloch families protest for missing persons, release of BYC leaders crosses 51st Day in Islamabad

Baloch families protest for missing persons, release of BYC leaders crosses 51st Day in Islamabad

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 17:17:07 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 5 (ANI): The protest sit-in led by families of missing persons, demanding an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan and the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders, marked its 51st consecutive day in Islamabad on Thursday, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to The Balochistan Post, despite heavy rain, women, children, students, elderly citizens, and members of civil society held a peaceful march through the capital’s streets, holding placards and chanting slogans for justice.

Protesters demanded the withdrawal of politically motivated cases, the recovery of those subjected to enforced disappearances, and the immediate release of detained BYC activists.

“For over seven weeks, we have endured harsh weather, threats, and harassment in our struggle for our loved ones,” family members told The Balochistan Post.

They criticised authorities for barring them from entering the National Press Club, calling the treatment “deeply humiliating”.

A participating student stated, “Intimidation by hundreds of police officers and plainclothes personnel will not shake our resolve. Every Baloch daughter is ready to follow in Mahrang Baloch’s footsteps.”

Civil society representatives denounced the government and mainstream media for what they described as deliberate silence on the ongoing demonstration. “Neither the authorities have acknowledged the protest nor has the media provided coverage,” as reported by The Balochistan Post.

In a statement, the BYC condemned the “illegal detention” of its leaders–Dr Mahrang Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, Beebarg Baloch, Sibghatullah Baloch, and Beebow Baloch–who have been held for more than five months on what the group called “fabricated charges”.

The BYC accused state institutions of using false FIRs and repeated remands to suppress political resistance, The Balochistan Post reported.

The group’s legal team has challenged the charges in court, and the Balochistan High Court has issued notices to authorities, barring them from transferring the detainees outside Quetta or Balochistan until the next hearing.

While welcoming the court’s intervention, the BYC stated that its struggle would persist.

“We will fight politically, legally, and through people’s power until every activist is freed and every false case is thrown out,” the organisation said. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: baloch-yakjehti-committeebalochistanbycbyc-leadersenforced-disappearancesFamilyislamabadJusticepakistanprotest

RELATED News

Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside
US: Trump signs executive order, Pentagon to be now known as 'Department of War'
We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA
US Commerce Secretary Predicts India To Apologies and Seek Trade Deal Soon
EAM Jaishankar meets Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay in Delhi

LATEST NEWS

28.5 km-long metro corridor to be built at cost of Rs 5,500 crore in Gurugram
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?
Teachers' Day: PM Modi shares article on remarkable contributions of Savitribai Phule
"Disappointing to hear rhetoric": MP Milind Deora criticises US for risking ties with India
EAM Jaishankar meets Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay in Delhi
Himachal CM assures all possible assistance to people affected by floods
"They should get their money back!": Trump criticises EU for 3.5 billion dollar fine on Google
President Murmu, PM Modi, CMs extend wishes on Teachers' Day
Trump's 'India lost to China' remark reflects his "frustrations" over trade talks, ceasefire credit, says Michael Kugelman
Google Fined $3.45 Billion by EU Over Adtech; Trump Threatens to Hit Back
Baloch families protest for missing persons, release of BYC leaders crosses 51st Day in Islamabad

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Baloch families protest for missing persons, release of BYC leaders crosses 51st Day in Islamabad

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Baloch families protest for missing persons, release of BYC leaders crosses 51st Day in Islamabad
Baloch families protest for missing persons, release of BYC leaders crosses 51st Day in Islamabad
Baloch families protest for missing persons, release of BYC leaders crosses 51st Day in Islamabad
Baloch families protest for missing persons, release of BYC leaders crosses 51st Day in Islamabad

QUICK LINKS