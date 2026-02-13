Begum’s Son Wins Big: Will Khaleda Zia’s Arch-Rival Sheikh Hasina Continue Living In Exile With Tarique Rahman Projected Next Bangladesh PM?

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is poised to form the government after securing over 200 seats in the 300-member Jatiya Sangsad, the country’s House of the Nation, in the 13th parliamentary elections. Meanwhile, in New Delhi, Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina remains in exile as her party, Awami League, was not allowed to fight the elections.

BNP chairman Tarique Rahman is expected to assume the office of Prime Minister. Born on November 20, 1965, in Dhaka, Rahman is the son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

What Is BNP’s Stance On Sheikh Hasina’s Exile?

During the election campaign, BNP and other political parties repeatedly called on India to return Sheikh Hasina to Dhaka. This demand intensified after Hasina was sentenced to death for her role in the violent crackdown on student protests during the July 2024 uprising.

With the BNP’s impending return to power, the Rahman-led party is expected to act decisively on its campaign pledge, pushing for Hasina’s extradition from Delhi.

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry issued a statement urging New Delhi to comply, warning that providing refuge to individuals convicted of crimes against humanity would be “a highly unfriendly act and a disregard for justice.”

Authorities in Dhaka have also moved to seek Hasina’s return under the India–Bangladesh extradition framework.

Why Sheikh Hasina Fled Bangladesh

Since her ouster, Hasina has been living in New Delhi, largely staying out of the public eye except for occasional statements and sightings at Lodhi Garden.

In January 2026, she made an address from Delhi, urging citizens to rise against the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

The unrest in June 2024 began as student protests against the reinstatement of a 30% job quota for descendants of Liberation War veterans. The demonstrations escalated rapidly, prompting a government crackdown that reportedly killed more than 1,400 people.

What Sheikh Hasina Said On Bangladesh Elections

On Thursday, following the conclusion of the parliamentary elections, Hasina issued her first post-poll statement, calling the process “voterless, illegal, and unconstitutional.” She described the elections as “deceptive”, arranged without her party, the Awami League, and without participation from voters.

with BNP leaders repeatedly pressing the issue. Senior figures have reiterated that it is a sovereignty matter, emphasizing the need for bilateral ties to move forward.

The BNP’s demand comes amid strained India-Bangladesh relations, which worsened in 2024 as Hasina fled during the student protests. With BNP back in power, the party is expected to formally escalate its call for Hasina’s return.

What Is India’s Stance On Sheikh Hasina’s Exile In Delhi

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) acknowledged the statement, pledging to “engage constructively with all stakeholders.” The MEA said, “as a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion, and stability in that country. We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end.”

