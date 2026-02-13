LIVE TV
PM Modi Congratulates Tarique Rahman After BNP's Big Win, Vows Support For Democratic, Progressive Bangladesh, 'Look Forward To…'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tarique Rahman as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party moved toward a majority in the 13th parliamentary elections. With early results showing a strong lead, BNP is set to form the government, marking a major political shift in Bangladesh.

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: February 13, 2026 10:22:20 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Tarique Rahman after projected results indicated that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is heading toward victory in Bangladesh’s 13th parliamentary elections. He said the outcome reflects the trust of the Bangladeshi people in Rahman’s leadership.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership.”

He further reiterated India’s commitment to supporting its neighbour’s democratic journey. “India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals,” Prime Minister Modi wrote.

BNP Heads Toward Majority

Earlier, the BNP announced it is poised to form the government as vote counting continues. In a post on X, the BNP Media Cell stated, “The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is set to form the government after winning the majority of seats.”

According to local media reports, the party is on course for a historic mandate. As per The Daily Star, counting has concluded in 249 constituencies, with 50 remaining. Out of 299 seats, BNP and its allies have reportedly secured 181 seats, while Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh and its allies have won 61.

A Turning Point in Bangladesh Politics

These early figures signal a major shift in Bangladesh’s political landscape. Rahman has been unofficially declared elected from the Bogura-6 (Sadar) constituency after a decisive win over his closest rival, the Daily Star reported.

In a solemn gesture, Rahman requested that celebrations be postponed following the passing of his mother, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. The party instead called for prayers after Friday congregational prayer.

The election marks a crucial transition for Bangladesh, particularly after the ban on Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, signaling the end of the long-standing “Battle of Begums” era.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: China Urges India To Uphold Strong Partnership, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says, Signaling Cooperation Amid Regional Tensions

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 10:21 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

PM Modi Congratulates Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Big Win, Vows Support For Democratic, Progressive Bangladesh, ‘Look Forward To…’

QUICK LINKS