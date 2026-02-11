LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news
LIVE TV
Home > India > China Urges India To Uphold Strong Partnership, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says, Signaling Cooperation Amid Regional Tensions

China Urges India To Uphold Strong Partnership, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says, Signaling Cooperation Amid Regional Tensions

China said India should be seen as a partner, not a competitor, after Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in New Delhi, marking continued efforts to stabilize ties strained since the 2020 border clash.

China Urges Partnership With India as Senior Officials Hold Talks in New Delhi
China Urges Partnership With India as Senior Officials Hold Talks in New Delhi

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 11, 2026 00:45:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

China Urges India To Uphold Strong Partnership, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says, Signaling Cooperation Amid Regional Tensions

China and India should see each other as partners, not as competitors, and properly manage their differences, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, following a high-level diplomatic meeting in New Delhi. The statement came after Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu held talks with India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, signaling continued efforts by both sides to stabilize and improve bilateral ties.

The meeting is being seen as another step in a cautious but steady thaw in relations between Asia’s two largest economies, which were severely strained after a deadly military clash along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh in 2020. That standoff marked the worst border violence between the neighbors in decades and led to a prolonged diplomatic and military freeze.

Push to Stabilise Ties After Border Tensions

Ma Zhaoxu’s visit places him among a series of senior Chinese officials who have traveled to India in recent months as part of renewed diplomatic engagement. These visits follow a crucial meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in China last year, where both leaders agreed to “reset” relations and avoid further escalation along the disputed border.

You Might Be Interested In

Since then, both countries have gradually resumed dialogue through diplomatic, military, and working-level mechanisms. While disengagement efforts have progressed in some friction points, broader trust deficits remain, particularly around troop deployments, infrastructure development near the border, and geopolitical alignments.

Economic Cooperation and Strategic Balance

China’s latest statement underscores its attempt to frame the relationship in cooperative rather than confrontational terms, especially as global economic uncertainty grows. Beijing has repeatedly emphasized the importance of collaboration between the two countries, which together represent over a third of the world’s population.

For India, engagement with China remains a delicate balancing act seeking stability and economic cooperation while firmly safeguarding territorial sovereignty and strategic interests. Analysts note that sustained dialogue, transparency, and concrete steps on border management will be critical to ensuring that recent diplomatic momentum translates into lasting improvement in ties.

All Inputs From Reuters

Also Read: Indian Goods Escape Extra 25% Tariff As US Customs Issues New Rule, Boosting Exports And Trade Ties

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 12:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: border disputeChina India relations

RELATED News

Mysore Sandal Soap Row: BJP Calls Out Congress For Anti-Kannada Mindset Over Appointing Actress From Another State, Tamannaah Bhatia Faces Heat Amid Relaunch

Evil Nun, Poppy Playtime, The Baby in Yellow And More: Cops Seek Ban On These 5 Online Games After Ghaziabad Sisters’ Suicide

Who Is Tina Ambani? Anil Ambani’s Wife Skips ED Questioning In ₹40,000-Cr Money-Laundering Case, Agency Plans Fresh Summons

India-US Trade Takes Shape: White House Clarifies Tariff Plan After Donald Trump’s ‘Zero Duties’ Remark

‘This Is The Status Of The Book’: MM Narvane Breaks Silence As Memoir’s Publishing House Debunks Rahul Gandhi’s Claims Of Book Being Not Up For Sale

LATEST NEWS

PAK vs USA | Sahibzada Farhan’s 74, Shadab Khan’s All-Round Show Power Pakistan to 32-Run Win Over USA At T20 World Cup 2026

Brent School Horror: Two Boys Stabbed, Police Hunt Suspect After Shocking London Attack

What Is Rajpal Yadav’s Net Worth? Actor Lands In Tihar Jail In Rs. 9 Crore Debt Case Depsite Owning Ancestral Property And Agricultural Land

Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Narendra Modi To Son Arjun’s Wedding

PAK vs USA | Who Is Shadley van Schalkwyk? Bowler Sets Rare Record With Back-to-Back Four-Wicket Hauls At T20 World Cup 2026

Nepal Bus Tragedy: Kathmandu–Okhaldhunga Bus Plunges 100 Metres Into Tamakoshi River, At Least 12 Dead, Search For Missing Continues

From Cancellations To Tech Stops: How Airlines Are Coping With Cuba’s Fuel Shortage As Aviation Crisis Deepens Amid US Oil Blockade

Is Prakash Raj The New Face After Akshaye Khanna’s Exit From Drishyam 3? Actor Breaks Silence, Says ‘Started Shooting For…’

‘Gen-Z Were Promised Bangladesh Would Turn Into Singapore But Are Seeing It Turn Into Myanmar, Afghanistan: Ex-Bangladesh Minister | NewsX Exclusive

‘I Went Out With My Licensed Gun And…’ Govinda Reveals He Spotted 22 Men Near His Mumbai Residence At 3am, Recalls Calling Top Police Officers In Another Country

China Urges India To Uphold Strong Partnership, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says, Signaling Cooperation Amid Regional Tensions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China Urges India To Uphold Strong Partnership, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says, Signaling Cooperation Amid Regional Tensions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China Urges India To Uphold Strong Partnership, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says, Signaling Cooperation Amid Regional Tensions
China Urges India To Uphold Strong Partnership, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says, Signaling Cooperation Amid Regional Tensions
China Urges India To Uphold Strong Partnership, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says, Signaling Cooperation Amid Regional Tensions
China Urges India To Uphold Strong Partnership, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says, Signaling Cooperation Amid Regional Tensions

QUICK LINKS