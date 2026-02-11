China Urges India To Uphold Strong Partnership, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says, Signaling Cooperation Amid Regional Tensions

China and India should see each other as partners, not as competitors, and properly manage their differences, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, following a high-level diplomatic meeting in New Delhi. The statement came after Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu held talks with India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, signaling continued efforts by both sides to stabilize and improve bilateral ties.

The meeting is being seen as another step in a cautious but steady thaw in relations between Asia’s two largest economies, which were severely strained after a deadly military clash along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh in 2020. That standoff marked the worst border violence between the neighbors in decades and led to a prolonged diplomatic and military freeze.

Push to Stabilise Ties After Border Tensions

Ma Zhaoxu’s visit places him among a series of senior Chinese officials who have traveled to India in recent months as part of renewed diplomatic engagement. These visits follow a crucial meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in China last year, where both leaders agreed to “reset” relations and avoid further escalation along the disputed border.

Since then, both countries have gradually resumed dialogue through diplomatic, military, and working-level mechanisms. While disengagement efforts have progressed in some friction points, broader trust deficits remain, particularly around troop deployments, infrastructure development near the border, and geopolitical alignments.

Economic Cooperation and Strategic Balance

China’s latest statement underscores its attempt to frame the relationship in cooperative rather than confrontational terms, especially as global economic uncertainty grows. Beijing has repeatedly emphasized the importance of collaboration between the two countries, which together represent over a third of the world’s population.

For India, engagement with China remains a delicate balancing act seeking stability and economic cooperation while firmly safeguarding territorial sovereignty and strategic interests. Analysts note that sustained dialogue, transparency, and concrete steps on border management will be critical to ensuring that recent diplomatic momentum translates into lasting improvement in ties.

