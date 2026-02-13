LIVE TV
Sheikh Hasina Calls Bangladesh Election a "Well-Planned Farce", Demands 'Free, Fair and Inclusive' Elections Under Neutral Caretaker Government

Bangladesh Election Result: Bangladesh’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday described the general elections conducted by the interim government as “a well-planned farce” and called for “free, fair and inclusive elections under a neutral caretaker government.”

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: February 13, 2026 11:10:09 IST

Bangladesh Election Result: Bangladesh’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday described the general elections conducted by the interim government as “a well-planned farce” and called for “free, fair and inclusive elections under a neutral caretaker government.” 

In a historic first in three decades, the Awami League’s electoral symbol- the boat- was absent from the ballot paper. The polls mark the first national election since Hasina was removed from office following widespread protests across the country in August  2024. 

Bangladesh Election: Hasina Cites Low Voter Turnout, Alleges Intimidation

Sheikh Hasina alleged that by the morning of February 12, voter participation remained minimal across most polling stations in the country, claiming that several centres in the capital and other regions had virtually no voters. 

Citing the Election Commission’s update, she said that by 11 a.m.- roughly three and a half hours after voting began- only 14.96% of eligible voters had cast their ballots. 

She argued that the low turnout reflected public rejection of an election held without the Awami League’s participation. 

Sheikh Hasina also claimed that in the days leading up to the polls, Awami League voters, supporters, sympathisers, and minority communities face repeated attacks, arrests, intimidation, and an atmosphere of fear. 

Bangladesh Election: Hasina Alleges Poll Violence, Vote-Buying and Constitutional Violations

Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, 78, who has been residing in India since leaving the country, termed the elections conducted under the interim administration of Muhammad Yunus as “a well-planned farce.” 

In a post on her party’s social media platform, she alleged that the polls were held without the participation of the Awami League and claimed that people’s voting rights, democratic principles, and constitutional values were ignored in what she described as a “deceptive, voterless election.” 

Hasina further alleged that irregularities began on the evening of February 11, including the capture of polling stations, gunfire, vote-buying, cash distribution, ballot tampering, and the signing of result sheets by agents. 

Bangladesh Polls Result: Sheikh Hasina Demands Cancellation of ‘Fraudulent’ Bangladesh Election

Sheikh Hasina claimed that despite alleged threats and harassment, citizens refused to participate in what she described as a fraudulent exercise, resulting in largely deserted polling stations. 

The former Prime Minister further alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls, stating that unusual spikes in voter numbers- particularly in Dhaka- had raised serious concerns and appeared suspicious. 

The Awami League has called for the annulment of what it termed a “voter-less, illegal and unconstitutional” election. 

Bangladesh Election Result: Sheikh Hasina’s Party Demands Yunus’ Resignation

Sheikh Hasina’s party urged Muhammad Yunus to step down and called for the immediate release of all “political prisoners,” including teachers, journalists and intellectuals, along with the withdrawal of what it described as fabricated cases against them. 

It also demanded the suspension of Awami League activities be lifted. 

Reiterating its stance, the party called for fresh “free, fair and inclusive elections under a neutral caretaker government.”

After the July 2024 mass uprising that ousted the Awami League from power, the interim administration imposed a ban on the party’s activities on May 12 last year.

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 11:01 AM IST
QUICK LINKS