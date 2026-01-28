Bangladesh Hindus Targeted Again: ISKCON Temple Looted, 14 Idols, Cash, Gold, Donation Boxes Stolen Amid Rising Attacks

Hindus in Bangladesh continue to face violence in one way or another. After reports of daylight killings, lynchings, and fire incidents, reports of theft at the Hindu religious places have emerged. According to a new report, a major theft was reported at the Sri Sri Pagal Shankar ISKCON temple in Bangladesh’s Brahmanbaria district after unidentified thieves broke into the premises during the early hours of Monday.

The burglary took place at the temple located in Nasirnagar Upazila, with miscreants making away with 14 idols, two donation boxes, gold and silver ornaments, and several ritual-related items.

According to a report by Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo, the theft occurred between 2 am and 3 am, during which the locks of five rooms inside the temple complex were forcibly broken.

The incident came to light around 4 am when temple priest Adi Shishya went to the main gate to perform the daily Mangal Aarti. He noticed that multiple locks had been broken and immediately informed the temple service chief, Sukhada Balaram Das. Following this, police and administrative officials inspected the site on Tuesday morning.

Details of Stolen Items During Bangladesh ISKCON Temple Theft

Temple authorities stated that among the 14 stolen idols, six were made of brass and eight were stone idols. In addition to the idols, thieves stole a silver shoe, a flute, bronze utensils, a harmonium, a bucket, a brass seat, brass glasses, and cash kept in two donation boxes.

The priest further said that approximately 20,000 Taka in cash, gold ornaments, a water motor, and the two donation boxes were also taken during the theft.

Bangladesh ISKCON Priests, Residents Express Fear

Temple priest Lipi Rani Gop voiced deep concern over the incident, questioning the repeated targeting of the temple.

“What is our crime? Why are we being subjected to such torture again and again? We don’t feel safe. If we felt safe, then why would there be theft and robbery in our temple?” she told Prothom Alo.

Another resident associated with the temple, Shilpa Rani Malakar, shared her ordeal, stating that her room had also been broken into.

“I was in Madhabpur yesterday. When I returned, I saw the lock of my room broken. Around 20,000 Taka in cash and gold ornaments were looted. I have no husband or children. I serve the Lord,” she said.

Temple service chief Sukhada Balaram Das also expressed alarm over the incident.

“The idols of my temple were stolen last night. In addition, cash, gold ornaments and a pure water motor were taken away. We are extremely concerned about this incident,” he said.

Previous Theft at the Same ISKCON Temple

This is not the first time the Nasirnagar ISKCON temple has been targeted. In 2017, a gang of robbers broke into the temple premises and stole six idols, along with cash and ornaments, according to a report by the Dhaka Tribune.

Nasirnagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shahina Nasrin told Prothom Alo that initial assessments suggest the thieves primarily targeted the donation boxes. She added that although three CCTV cameras are installed in the temple area, only one was functioning at the time of the incident.

Footage from the operational camera reportedly shows a suspect wrapped in cloth, making identification difficult.

Police Superintendent Shah Muhammad Abdur Rouf confirmed that the idols were stolen by cutting through the grill of the temple structure. He said a case is being filed in connection with the theft.

“Multiple police teams are working on the matter,” Rouf said.

