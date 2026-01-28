LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh hindus donald trump Gold Line Metro strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news arijit singh Iran nuclear site blast bangladesh hindus donald trump Gold Line Metro strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news arijit singh Iran nuclear site blast bangladesh hindus donald trump Gold Line Metro strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news arijit singh Iran nuclear site blast bangladesh hindus donald trump Gold Line Metro strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news arijit singh Iran nuclear site blast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh hindus donald trump Gold Line Metro strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news arijit singh Iran nuclear site blast bangladesh hindus donald trump Gold Line Metro strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news arijit singh Iran nuclear site blast bangladesh hindus donald trump Gold Line Metro strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news arijit singh Iran nuclear site blast bangladesh hindus donald trump Gold Line Metro strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news arijit singh Iran nuclear site blast
LIVE TV
Home > World > Bangladesh Hindus Targeted Again: ISKCON Temple Looted, 14 Idols, Cash, Gold, Donation Boxes Stolen Amid Rising Attacks

Bangladesh Hindus Targeted Again: ISKCON Temple Looted, 14 Idols, Cash, Gold, Donation Boxes Stolen Amid Rising Attacks

Hindus in Bangladesh continue to face insecurity as incidents targeting religious sites persist. Unidentified thieves broke into the Sri Sri Pagal Shankar ISKCON temple in Brahmanbaria’s Nasirnagar, stealing idols, cash, and valuables.

ISKCON temple in Bangladesh’s Brahmanbaria hit by major theft as idols, cash and ornaments stolen. Photos: X.
ISKCON temple in Bangladesh’s Brahmanbaria hit by major theft as idols, cash and ornaments stolen. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 28, 2026 07:54:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bangladesh Hindus Targeted Again: ISKCON Temple Looted, 14 Idols, Cash, Gold, Donation Boxes Stolen Amid Rising Attacks

Hindus in Bangladesh continue to face violence in one way or another. After reports of daylight killings, lynchings, and fire incidents, reports of theft at the Hindu religious places have emerged. According to a new report, a major theft was reported at the Sri Sri Pagal Shankar ISKCON temple in Bangladesh’s Brahmanbaria district after unidentified thieves broke into the premises during the early hours of Monday.

You Might Be Interested In

The burglary took place at the temple located in Nasirnagar Upazila, with miscreants making away with 14 idols, two donation boxes, gold and silver ornaments, and several ritual-related items.

Bangladesh ISKCON Temple Theft

According to a report by Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo, the theft occurred between 2 am and 3 am, during which the locks of five rooms inside the temple complex were forcibly broken.

You Might Be Interested In

The incident came to light around 4 am when temple priest Adi Shishya went to the main gate to perform the daily Mangal Aarti. He noticed that multiple locks had been broken and immediately informed the temple service chief, Sukhada Balaram Das. Following this, police and administrative officials inspected the site on Tuesday morning.

Also Read: India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies At UN, Slams False Claims On Operation Sindoor, Warns Terrorism Can Never Be ‘New Normal’

Details of Stolen Items During Bangladesh ISKCON Temple Theft

Temple authorities stated that among the 14 stolen idols, six were made of brass and eight were stone idols. In addition to the idols, thieves stole a silver shoe, a flute, bronze utensils, a harmonium, a bucket, a brass seat, brass glasses, and cash kept in two donation boxes.

The priest further said that approximately 20,000 Taka in cash, gold ornaments, a water motor, and the two donation boxes were also taken during the theft.

Bangladesh ISKCON Priests, Residents Express Fear 

Temple priest Lipi Rani Gop voiced deep concern over the incident, questioning the repeated targeting of the temple.

“What is our crime? Why are we being subjected to such torture again and again? We don’t feel safe. If we felt safe, then why would there be theft and robbery in our temple?” she told Prothom Alo.

Another resident associated with the temple, Shilpa Rani Malakar, shared her ordeal, stating that her room had also been broken into.

“I was in Madhabpur yesterday. When I returned, I saw the lock of my room broken. Around 20,000 Taka in cash and gold ornaments were looted. I have no husband or children. I serve the Lord,” she said.

Temple service chief Sukhada Balaram Das also expressed alarm over the incident.

“The idols of my temple were stolen last night. In addition, cash, gold ornaments and a pure water motor were taken away. We are extremely concerned about this incident,” he said.

Previous Theft at the Same  ISKCON Temple

This is not the first time the Nasirnagar ISKCON temple has been targeted. In 2017, a gang of robbers broke into the temple premises and stole six idols, along with cash and ornaments, according to a report by the Dhaka Tribune.

Nasirnagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shahina Nasrin told Prothom Alo that initial assessments suggest the thieves primarily targeted the donation boxes. She added that although three CCTV cameras are installed in the temple area, only one was functioning at the time of the incident.

Footage from the operational camera reportedly shows a suspect wrapped in cloth, making identification difficult.

Police Superintendent Shah Muhammad Abdur Rouf confirmed that the idols were stolen by cutting through the grill of the temple structure. He said a case is being filed in connection with the theft.

“Multiple police teams are working on the matter,” Rouf said.

Also Read: Pakistani Grooming Gang Back In Focus In UK: Asylum Seeker Rapes 18-Year-Old ‘Vulnerable Girl’ In Nottingham, Sparks Political Row

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 7:54 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bangladesh hindusBangladesh newshome-hero-pos-2iskconISKCON templeWorld news

RELATED News

Tehran Faces Harsh Warning From Netanyahu Amid Intensifying Tensions With US, Says If Iran Attacks Israel…

Tehran’s Military Drills Near Strait Of Hormuz? Why World’s Most Crucial Oil Chokepoint Is Back In The Spotlight As US‑Iran War Tensions Sour

‘If Their Soil, Sky Or Waters Are Used Against Us…’, Iran’s Sharp ‘Hostile’ Warning To Neighbouring Countries After US Strike Group Arrives In Middle East

Arizona Border Patrol Shooting Leaves One In Critical Condition On Arivaca Road, Comes Days After Alex Pretti’s Killing In Minneapolis

Hacking Or Missiles? Will Iran Use A Cyber Warfare Strategy To Counter US Strikes Under ‘Angry’ Trump?

LATEST NEWS

20 Stations: ‘Gold Line Metro’ To Link Mumbai And Navi Mumbai Airports, Travel Time Cut To Just 30 Minutes: All You Need To Know

BAFTA Awards 2026: ‘One Battle After Another’ Tops The Nomination List- Check Full Details Of Nominees Here

Shocking CCTV Footage Shows Massive Avalanche Engulfing A Tourist Resort In Jammu And Kashmir’s Sonamarg | Watch

Hacking Or Missiles? Will Iran Use A Cyber Warfare Strategy To Counter US Strikes Under ‘Angry’ Trump?

Arijit Singh Retirement Reason: Why Did India’s Beloved Singer Step Away From Playback Singing? Here’s What We Know

US Strikes Iran? Loud Explosion Reported At Parchin Nuclear And Military Site As America Mobilises Forces In The Middle East | Watch

Who Is Jacob Martin? Former Indian Cricketer, Who Was Once Arrested In Human Trafficking Case, Rams His Car Into Three Other Vehicles Under The Influence Of Alcohol

India’s Richest Singer? How Arijit Singh Built A Fortune With His Soulful Voice And Found Love Again In His Second Wife

Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka Power Into Semifinals; Alexander Zverev Made to Sweat

Arijit Singh Once Expressed His Frustration Over High Volume Of Songs, Had Dropped A Hint About Retirement: ‘I Have Been Really Trying To Cut It’

Bangladesh Hindus Targeted Again: ISKCON Temple Looted, 14 Idols, Cash, Gold, Donation Boxes Stolen Amid Rising Attacks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bangladesh Hindus Targeted Again: ISKCON Temple Looted, 14 Idols, Cash, Gold, Donation Boxes Stolen Amid Rising Attacks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bangladesh Hindus Targeted Again: ISKCON Temple Looted, 14 Idols, Cash, Gold, Donation Boxes Stolen Amid Rising Attacks
Bangladesh Hindus Targeted Again: ISKCON Temple Looted, 14 Idols, Cash, Gold, Donation Boxes Stolen Amid Rising Attacks
Bangladesh Hindus Targeted Again: ISKCON Temple Looted, 14 Idols, Cash, Gold, Donation Boxes Stolen Amid Rising Attacks
Bangladesh Hindus Targeted Again: ISKCON Temple Looted, 14 Idols, Cash, Gold, Donation Boxes Stolen Amid Rising Attacks

QUICK LINKS