LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Grok AI Pakistan asylum woman rape case automobile tariffs Antonio Costa bcci Jana Nayagan ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty Grok AI Pakistan asylum woman rape case automobile tariffs Antonio Costa bcci Jana Nayagan ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty Grok AI Pakistan asylum woman rape case automobile tariffs Antonio Costa bcci Jana Nayagan ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty Grok AI Pakistan asylum woman rape case automobile tariffs Antonio Costa bcci Jana Nayagan ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Grok AI Pakistan asylum woman rape case automobile tariffs Antonio Costa bcci Jana Nayagan ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty Grok AI Pakistan asylum woman rape case automobile tariffs Antonio Costa bcci Jana Nayagan ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty Grok AI Pakistan asylum woman rape case automobile tariffs Antonio Costa bcci Jana Nayagan ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty Grok AI Pakistan asylum woman rape case automobile tariffs Antonio Costa bcci Jana Nayagan ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistani Grooming Gang Back In Focus In UK: Asylum Seeker Rapes 18-Year-Old ‘Vulnerable Girl’ In Nottingham, Sparks Political Row

Pakistani Grooming Gang Back In Focus In UK: Asylum Seeker Rapes 18-Year-Old ‘Vulnerable Girl’ In Nottingham, Sparks Political Row

A testimony underscored that Malik and another unidentified man allegedly raped an 18-year-old woman at Sutton Lawn Park.

UK government (Photo: AI generated)
UK government (Photo: AI generated)

Published By: Chandrani Das
Published: January 27, 2026 14:10:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistani Grooming Gang Back In Focus In UK: Asylum Seeker Rapes 18-Year-Old ‘Vulnerable Girl’ In Nottingham, Sparks Political Row

A Pakistani asylum seeker, Sheraz Malik, a 28-year-old man, raped a 18-year-old woman in Nottingham’s Nottinghamshire park, United Kingdom, last year. The incident took place in June 2025 in Sutton-in-Ashfield, which drew wide attention after Reform UK MP Lee Anderson posted about it on social media. 

You Might Be Interested In

As reported, on the two counts of rape, oral and vaginal, a jury of five men and seven women took three to four hours to convey the unanimous guilty verdicts and not guilty on a count of anal rape. 

What is behind the Pakistan asylum woman rape case?

A testimony underscored that Malik and another unidentified man allegedly raped an 18-year-old woman at Sutton Lawn Park. After another man initially made an attempt to rape the woman, Malik then took her to a secluded area where he ruthlessly raped her while ignoring her pleas of “no, no, no.”

You Might Be Interested In

Through DNA evidence and investigation by Nottinghamshire Police, the offense was unveiled, linking Malik to the case. Following remarks made by MP Lee Anderson on social media in January 2026, the trial soon moved from Nottingham to Birmingham Crown Court to ensure a fair trial. 

In a social media post on Facebook and X, Anderson highlighted the suspect’s background as an asylum seeker. His post reportedly prompted protests in his constituency and led a judge to move the trial to Birmingham to ensure a fair trial. 

During the conviction, Malik was found guilty by a jury of two counts of rape and cleared of a third. The testimony also highlighted that he is a Pakistani national who lived in Italy, Germany, and France before coming to the UK.

Simon Ash KC, serving as judge at Birmingham Crown Court, remanded Malik into custody, and investigations are on for the second suspect. 

Another case of a girl raped by a Pakistani in the UK

A few days ago, in another unsettling incident, a 16-year-old girl was held by a man in his late 30s in Hounslow, West London. The teenager was allegedly raped by 6 other men belonging to a Pakistani grooming gang. 

As per reports, the accused had befriended the teenager when she was 13 years old and formed a relationship with her. Gradually she was persuaded to leave her home when she turned 16. She was later rescued by a group of Sikhs. 

Read More: Odisha Horror: 5-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted After Drunk Man Lures Her Away From Crowded Religious Event, Villagers Come To The Rescue

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 2:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-6Pakistan asylum woman rape casePakistani Grooming GangSheraz MalikUK MP Lee Anderson post

RELATED News

India-EU FTA: European Wines, Beer, Cars And Food Items Set To Get Cheaper | Deal Details Explained

Iran Bloodbath: 36,500 Killed In Just Two Days, Khamenei’s Forces Unleash Unprecedented Terror During Deadliest Anti-Regime Crackdown

India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies At UN, Slams False Claims On Operation Sindoor, Warns Terrorism Can Never Be ‘New Normal’

US Winter Storm: 30 Dead, 17,000+ Flights Hit, Millions Without Power As Arctic Cold Freezes Two-Thirds Of America

‘War Will Ignite Entire Region’: Hezbollah Issues Chilling Warning As Donald Trump Eyes Iran, Nuclear-Powered USS Abraham Lincoln Enters Gulf

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Akash Sansanwal? Kacha Badam Fame Anjali Arora’s Beau Arrested Over Using Fake MP Pass During Routine Vehicle Check

Pakistani Grooming Gang Back In Focus In UK: Asylum Seeker Rapes 18-Year-Old ‘Vulnerable Girl’ In Nottingham, Sparks Political Row

Shocking Pune Crime: Mother Slits 11-Year-Old Son’s Throat, Leaves 13-Year-Old Daughter Battling for Life After Attack

Inside EU-India Trade Pact: ‘Mother Of All Deals’ Slashes Tariffs On 96% Of European Goods, Exports Doubled, Cheaper Cars – A Win For Businesses, Consumers, And Planet

India EU Trade Deal: Which Cars Will Get Cheaper After 40% Reduction? Here Is All You Need To Know

India-EU Seal ‘Biggest FTA In History’, Says PM Modi, ‘Mother Of All Deals With 27-Member Bloc ‘Delivered’

Victoria Beckham Honoured In Paris Ceremony As Son Brooklyn’s Absence Reignites Family Feud Row

IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube Go on Six-Hitting Spree After Series Win Versus New Zealand | WATCH VIDEO

‘Vadh 2’ Trailer OUT: Sanjay Mishra And Neena Gupta Return With A Dark, Layered Thriller | WATCH

Nipah Virus Strikes Again, Cases Confirmed In India And Thailand, Health Authorities On High Alert Across Asia

Pakistani Grooming Gang Back In Focus In UK: Asylum Seeker Rapes 18-Year-Old ‘Vulnerable Girl’ In Nottingham, Sparks Political Row

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistani Grooming Gang Back In Focus In UK: Asylum Seeker Rapes 18-Year-Old ‘Vulnerable Girl’ In Nottingham, Sparks Political Row

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistani Grooming Gang Back In Focus In UK: Asylum Seeker Rapes 18-Year-Old ‘Vulnerable Girl’ In Nottingham, Sparks Political Row
Pakistani Grooming Gang Back In Focus In UK: Asylum Seeker Rapes 18-Year-Old ‘Vulnerable Girl’ In Nottingham, Sparks Political Row
Pakistani Grooming Gang Back In Focus In UK: Asylum Seeker Rapes 18-Year-Old ‘Vulnerable Girl’ In Nottingham, Sparks Political Row
Pakistani Grooming Gang Back In Focus In UK: Asylum Seeker Rapes 18-Year-Old ‘Vulnerable Girl’ In Nottingham, Sparks Political Row

QUICK LINKS