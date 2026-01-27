Pakistani Grooming Gang Back In Focus In UK: Asylum Seeker Rapes 18-Year-Old ‘Vulnerable Girl’ In Nottingham, Sparks Political Row

A Pakistani asylum seeker, Sheraz Malik, a 28-year-old man, raped a 18-year-old woman in Nottingham’s Nottinghamshire park, United Kingdom, last year. The incident took place in June 2025 in Sutton-in-Ashfield, which drew wide attention after Reform UK MP Lee Anderson posted about it on social media.

As reported, on the two counts of rape, oral and vaginal, a jury of five men and seven women took three to four hours to convey the unanimous guilty verdicts and not guilty on a count of anal rape.

What is behind the Pakistan asylum woman rape case?

A testimony underscored that Malik and another unidentified man allegedly raped an 18-year-old woman at Sutton Lawn Park. After another man initially made an attempt to rape the woman, Malik then took her to a secluded area where he ruthlessly raped her while ignoring her pleas of “no, no, no.”

Through DNA evidence and investigation by Nottinghamshire Police, the offense was unveiled, linking Malik to the case. Following remarks made by MP Lee Anderson on social media in January 2026, the trial soon moved from Nottingham to Birmingham Crown Court to ensure a fair trial.

In a social media post on Facebook and X, Anderson highlighted the suspect’s background as an asylum seeker. His post reportedly prompted protests in his constituency and led a judge to move the trial to Birmingham to ensure a fair trial.

During the conviction, Malik was found guilty by a jury of two counts of rape and cleared of a third. The testimony also highlighted that he is a Pakistani national who lived in Italy, Germany, and France before coming to the UK.

Simon Ash KC, serving as judge at Birmingham Crown Court, remanded Malik into custody, and investigations are on for the second suspect.

Another case of a girl raped by a Pakistani in the UK

A few days ago, in another unsettling incident, a 16-year-old girl was held by a man in his late 30s in Hounslow, West London. The teenager was allegedly raped by 6 other men belonging to a Pakistani grooming gang.

As per reports, the accused had befriended the teenager when she was 13 years old and formed a relationship with her. Gradually she was persuaded to leave her home when she turned 16. She was later rescued by a group of Sikhs.

