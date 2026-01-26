LIVE TV
Odisha Horror: 5-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted After Drunk Man Lures Her Away From Crowded Religious Event, Villagers Come To The Rescue

A horrifying incident in Odisha’s Deogarh district has sparked outrage after a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man who lured her away from a crowded religious event.

5-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted at Religious Event in Odisha (IMAGE: Special Arrangement)

A horrifying incident shook Odisha’s Deogarh district on Sunday night, leaving the whole community outraged. Police say a man raped a five-year-old girl after luring her away from a crowded religious event in the Barkatpur area.

The child had been there with her family, just like everyone else, when the accused, who apparently was drunk and in town visiting relatives, separated her from the group and dragged her to a nearby roadside spot.

The girl’s screams caught the attention of nearby villagers. People rushed to help, rescued the child, and caught the man themselves. Some of them beat him up before handing him over to the police, leaving him injured.

Officers arrived quickly, took the accused to the district hospital under guard, and made sure the girl received medical care too. Thankfully, doctors say she’s stable.

Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They’ve already questioned the girl, her family, and eyewitnesses, and called in forensic experts to gather evidence.

The girl’s family has filed a formal complaint, and police say the accused will face court once medical checks are done. The investigation is still going on.

(More details are awaited) 

