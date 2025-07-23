LIVE TV
India To Send Burn Experts After Bangladesh Jet Crash Kills 27 In Dhaka School Tragedy

India is sending medical aid to Bangladesh following the deadly fighter jet crash at a Dhaka school campus that left 27 dead. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that a team of burn specialists, doctors, and nurses will soon visit Dhaka to treat the injured. This support follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s condolence message and assurance of assistance after the tragic incident.

India sends burn specialists to Dhaka after Bangladesh jet crash kills 27; medical aid and support underway. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 23, 2025 02:31:00 IST

India is extending urgent medical support to Bangladesh in the aftermath of the tragic air crash in Dhaka, with a team of burn-specialist doctors and nurses scheduled to visit shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Jet Crash: India To Send Medical Assistance 

According to the MEA, “On July 21, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed condolences at the loss of lives in the tragic air crash in Dhaka and had conveyed assurances of support and assistance.”

The medical response forms part of these assurances. In a statement issued from New Delhi, the ministry added, “A team of burn-specialist Doctors and Nurses with necessary medical support are scheduled to visit Dhaka shortly to treat the victims.

They will make an assessment of the condition of patients with recommendation for further treatment and specialised care in India as necessary. Additional medical teams may also follow depending on their preliminary assessment and treatment.”

The deployment of the medical team comes as part of India’s response to the recent fighter jet crash in the Diabari area of Bangladesh’s Dhaka, for which India has offered medical assistance to support the treatment of victims.

Bangladesh Jet Crash Death Toll Rises To 27

Meanwhile, the death toll in the crash incident has risen to 27.

“As follow up to the message from the Prime Minister of India, expressing condolence on the tragic Milestone School plane crash and offering all possible support & assistance, Indian High Commission has today formally written to Government of

Bangladesh asking for sharing information on any critical medical support that may be needed to be arranged in India for those injured in the tragic incident,” the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Indian High Commission will extend all necessary facilitation,” it added.

In a clarification, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that the aircraft involved in the crash was a battle-ready fighter jet conducting a training mission.

“The total number of deaths has risen to 27,” said Saidur Rahman, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser, on Tuesday morning.

Bangladesh Observing National Mourning After Jet Crash Kills Over Two Dozen

Bangladesh is observing national mourning today, in memory of the victims of the fighter aircraft crash.

A Bangladesh Air Force F-7 fighter jet crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka on Monday afternoon.

The jet was being piloted by Bangladeshi Air Force Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Towkir Islam Sagar, who had also died in the crash, the Daily Star reported.

Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, also expressed his profound grief over the incident.

In his condolence message on X, Yunus described the incident as an “irreparable” loss for the Bangladesh Air Force, as well as others affected.

Muhammad Yunus Expresses grief Over Bangladesh Jet Crash

“I express my deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of casualties caused by the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BJI training aircraft at the Milestone School and College campus in the Diabari area of the capital today. The loss suffered by the Air Force, the students, parents, teachers, and staff of Milestone School and College, as well as others affected by this accident, is irreparable. This is a moment of profound pain for the nation,” Yunus stated in the post.

The Chief Adviser further prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the crash.

“I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and direct all concerned authorities, including hospitals, to address the situation with the utmost priority. The government will take necessary measures to investigate the cause of the accident and ensure all forms of assistance,” the post added.

(ANI)

Tags: Bangladesh jet crashMuhammad Yunus

