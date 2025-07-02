Ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced To Six Months In Jail By ICT

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Bangladesh has sentenced ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to six months in prison in a contempt of court case. A three-member bench of the International Crimes Tribunal-1, chaired by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, delivered the ruling Monday, according to local media reports.

The Dhaka Tribune reported the development as the first official sentencing for the ousted Awami League leader since she left office and fled the country nearly 11 months ago.

The court conducted the proceedings under the tribunal’s mandate to uphold justice related to serious crimes and misconduct during office.

The ICT had in June formally charged Sheikh Hasina with crimes against humanity, alleging that she had a role in ordering mass killings in July 2024 during a nationwide uprising, media reports said.

According to the charges submitted by Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam and his team, the Dhaka Tribune report said, Hasina is accused of being the “chief instigator” behind the violent crackdown in July and August last year.

Shakil Akand Bulbul Sentenced To Two Months

Besides Hasina, the tribunal also sentenced Shakil Akand Bulbul of Gobindaganj in Gaibandha to two months in prison in the same contempt of court case.

The bench issued both sentences under the same ruling, which addressed the individuals’ conduct in relation to the tribunal’s authority.

Officials from the International Crimes Tribunal confirmed to the media the enforcement of the ruling, and local legal observers noted the verdict’s potential implications for similar cases in the future. The ICT continues to investigate and adjudicate serious offenses tied to misconduct, including contempt proceedings against high-profile figures.

Sheikh Hasina resigned as PM on August 5, 2024, and vacated her Dhaka residence as anti-government protesters hit the streets defying curfew orders. She left the country immediately and came to India, and has been living in an undisclosed location since.

It had been reported then that her helicopter first landed at a BSF helipad in Agartala, the capital of border state Tripura, after circling in the air for some time. Hasina was later allowed to land in Delhi at the Indian military airbase in Hindon, from where she was taken to an undisclosed location.