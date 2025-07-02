Live Tv
Home > World > 'No One Can Interfere': Dalai Lama Ends Years Of Speculation, Says Successor Will Be Chosen After…

‘No One Can Interfere’: Dalai Lama Ends Years Of Speculation, Says Successor Will Be Chosen After…

The Dalai Lama affirmed that the institution of his reincarnation will continue, following appeals from Tibetan and global Buddhist communities. He reiterated that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust holds the authority to recognize his successor, with no external interference permitted.

Pic Credit: @Dalai Lama (X)

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 12:55:19 IST

The 14th Dalai Lama, exiled in India, reaffirmed that 600-year-old constitution of the institution of Dalai Lama will continue after his death. 

Recalling his remarks made back on September 24, 2011, he said, “As far back as 1969, I made clear that concerned people should decide whether the Dalai Lama’s reincarnations should continue in the future.”

He added, “When I am about ninety I will consult the high Lamas… to re-evaluate whether or not the institution of the Dalai Lama should continue.” He addressed both followers inside and outside Tibet.

Global Buddhist Communities Request Continuation

The Dalai Lama reveals that he received widespread appeals urging the continuation of the institution. “Although I have had no public discussions on this issue… Buddhists from the Himalayan region, Mongolia, the Buddhist republics of the Russian Federation and Buddhists in Asia including mainland China, have written to me with reasons, earnestly requesting that the institution of the Dalai Lama continue.”

He said Tibetans in Tibet sent similar appeals through various channels. In response to these requests from global spiritual leaders and Tibetan communities, the Dalai Lama officially affirmed that the institution will continue.

Succession Process to Follow Traditional Protocols

The Dalai Lama clarified that the recognition process for a future Dalai Lama will follow established procedures. “The process by which a future Dalai Lama is to be recognized has been clearly established in the 24 September 2011 statement,” he stated.

He confirmed that the Gaden Phodrang Trust, which is the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, holds exclusive responsibility for this process. 

In the concluding part of his message, the Dalai Lama emphasized the exclusive authority of his official institution. “I hereby reiterate that the Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognize the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter.”

No Chinese Interference 

 He issued the statement from Dharamshala, closing the door on any external attempts to influence the recognition process. His message reinforced that the religious succession remains a purely spiritual and internal decision governed by the Tibetan Buddhist tradition and not subject to political or external control.

