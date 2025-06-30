Dalai Lama Set to Reveal Succession Plan – How Will His Successor Be Chosen? Explained

How the Dalai Lama’s Successor Will Be Selected

With the Dalai Lama set to ring in his 90th birthday, his followers and the world are eagerly awaiting signals on how his successor will be selected. It is not merely a question of religious tradition but also one with seemingly political implications for the Tibetans, China, India and even the United States. Here is what we know so far about the Dalai Lama’s succession plan, what’s at stake and why it matters, based on inputs from a Reuters report published Monday.

The Legacy of the Dalai Lama and How He Was Selected

The present Dalai Lama, Lhamo Dhondup, born in 1935, was recognised as the 14th incarnation of the spiritual head of Tibetan Buddhism when he was two years old. As per Tibetan beliefs, when a high lama dies, his soul is reborn. A search party then looks for potential signs to discover the new reincarnation.

As explained on the official website of the Dalai Lama, the young Lhamo Dhondup was discovered when he identified the belongings of the 13th Dalai Lama, claiming, “It’s mine, it’s mine.” He was thereafter led to the Potala Palace in Lhasa and officially installed as the spiritual head of Tibet in 1940, per the Reuters report.

What the Dalai Lama Has Said About His Successor

In his 2025 book, ‘Voice for the Voiceless’, the Dalai Lama clearly states that his successor will be born outside of China. Having been in exile in India since 1959 after escaping Chinese rule, he has advised his followers to disregard any candidate that Beijing may appoint.

The Dalai Lama also intends to disclose further information regarding his succession on his 90th birthday. The Tibetan government-in-exile in Dharamshala is in favour of this and has stressed that a system exists to carry on the work of the Dalai Lama after his death. The Gaden Phodrang Foundation, set up by the Dalai Lama himself in 2015, will assist in identifying and confirming the next religious leader, as reported by Reuters.

China’s Position on the Dalai Lama’s Succession and the Golden Urn Tradition

China maintains the right to sanction the Dalai Lama’s successor based on a tradition dating back centuries from the Qing dynasty regarding the “golden urn” lottery system for selecting reincarnations. Beijing has consistently said that the reincarnation should be born within China and chosen in accordance with national laws. However, most Tibetans, reports suggest, consider this to be a political manoeuvre to dominate Tibetan Buddhism.

Even the Dalai Lama has denounced the interference as “inappropriate for Chinese Communists, who reject religion, to meddle in the system of reincarnation of lamas,” according to Reuters. He advised his people not to accept “a candidate chosen for political ends by anyone, including those in the People’s Republic of China.”

Beijing has called the Dalai Lama a “separatist”, prohibiting the public display of his images in Tibet. In March 2025, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson reportedly spoke of him as “a political exile who has no right whatsoever to represent the Tibetan people.”

China denies any reported repression of Tibetans and has claimed that its rule put an end to serfdom and brought development.

What Role Do India and the United States Play?

According to the report, India hosts over 100,000 Tibetan Buddhists, including the Dalai Lama himself, and many Indians deeply respect him.

Meanwhile, the US, for the longest time, is known to have voiced support for Tibetan human rights. American politicians have, on several occasions over the years, said that they will not let China decide the Dalai Lama’s succession. Then-President Joe Biden signed a law in 2024 pressuring Beijing to listen to the demands for Tibet’s autonomy.

