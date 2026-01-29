LIVE TV
Bangladesh Violence: Another Hindu Man Lynched Over Land Dispute, Jamaat Leader Killed In Pre-Poll Protests, Hundreds Injured

A 62-year-old Hindu man was killed in Bangladesh’s Kurigram district following a violent land dispute, adding to concerns over attacks on religious minorities. Police have arrested the main accused and launched an investigation, while others involved remain at large. The incident comes amid wider unrest, with a separate election-related clash in Sherpur also turning fatal.

A Hindu man’s killing in Kurigram highlights minority violence in Bangladesh. Photos: X.
A Hindu man’s killing in Kurigram highlights minority violence in Bangladesh. Photos: X.

Published: January 29, 2026 07:51:42 IST

A 62-year-old Hindu man was killed in the Kurigram district of Bangladesh as the violence against the religious minorities continues. Madhu Chandra Shil was killed on Monday in Joydeb Malsabari village of Rajarhat upazila after he was allegedly pushed during a dispute over land boundaries. The altercation reportedly started after a long-standing disagreement between Shil and the family of his neighbour, Abed Ali, regarding the demarcation of their respective plots of land.

Bangladesh Police action and ongoing investigation

According to reports, the dispute had been ongoing for some time before it turned fatal. Following the incident, police arrested Ashraf Ali, who has been identified as the main accused in the case. Other individuals allegedly involved in the attack are yet to be detained.

Rajarhat Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Abdul Wadud said legal proceedings were underway and assured that action would be taken against all those responsible. “A case is being prepared, and all those involved will be brought under the law,” he said.

Violence against minority communities in Bangladesh 

Rights activists and local residents have stressed that the killing should not be viewed as an isolated incident. Instead, they argue, it reflects a broader pattern of violence that disproportionately affects minority communities in Bangladesh.

Land disputes involving Hindu families, often described as economically and politically weaker, frequently escalate into violence. Victims’ families have repeatedly alleged delays in justice, inadequate protection, and a lack of timely intervention by authorities in areas where minorities remain vulnerable.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Leader Dies After Election-Related Clash in Sherpur

In a separate incident, a Jamaat-e-Islami leader died after sustaining injuries during a clash at an election manifesto-reading programme in Jhenaigati upazila of Sherpur district, according to a report by Prothom Alo.

The violence broke out on Wednesday afternoon at a programme organised by the local administration, where candidates contesting the Sherpur-3 constituency were scheduled to read out their election manifestos.

The clash reportedly erupted over seating arrangements at the venue and escalated into a confrontation between supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Maulana Rezaul Karim, the secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami’s Sreebardi upazila unit, was seriously injured during the violence. He was also a lecturer in Arabic at Fatehpur Fazil Madrasa.

Karim’s condition deteriorated rapidly following the clash. He later died while being taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for advanced medical treatment, the report said.

QUICK LINKS