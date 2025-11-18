Bangladesh: Unrest And Violence Erupt After ICT Awards Death Sentence To Sheikh Hasina, Highways Blocked, Clashes Reported Across Cities

LIVE TV
Bangladesh erupted in violent unrest after the ICT sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity. Protesters blocked highways, clashed with police and attempted marches toward sensitive locations including Dhanmondi 32. The verdict-linked to last year’s student uprising, has triggered one of the most volatile political flashpoints since Hasina’s fall.

Bangladesh sees violent protests after ICT sentences Sheikh Hasina to death for July uprising crimes, triggering nationwide unrest. Photo: X.
Bangladesh sees violent protests after ICT sentences Sheikh Hasina to death for July uprising crimes, triggering nationwide unrest. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 18, 2025 08:50:42 IST

Bangladesh witnessed a fresh wave of violent unrest on Monday after the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) handed former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a death sentence for crimes against humanity linked to last year’s student-led uprising that toppled her government.

Highways Blocked, Bangladesh Streets Turn Into Flashpoints

Protests intensified across multiple districts as demonstrators blocked highways, led marches, and clashed with police. Security forces were deployed across Dhaka and other major cities anticipating large-scale violence following the verdict.

According to Bangladeshi media, police used batons, sound grenades, and tear gas to disperse crowds as confrontations escalated in several protest zones.

Tension Around Dhanmondi 32 in Bangladesh 

The Dhanmondi 32 area, home to the historic residence of Bangladesh’s founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and Hasina’s father, remained particularly volatile. Reports said protesters attempted to march toward the house and vandalise the property, prompting heightened security.

Also Read: Will India Extradite Sheikh Hasina? Former Bangladesh PM Sentenced To Death For Crimes Against Humanity

Awami League Supporters Clash With Student Groups

Supporters of the Awami League, which was banned by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government for its alleged role in the 2024 anti-government protests, clashed with members of Jatiya Chhatra Shakti, a group formed by coordinators of the student uprising.

These clashes intensified after the ICT announced it would deliver its verdict on Monday. In anticipation, the Awami League had already called a two-day nationwide bandh, describing the case against Hasina as “politically motivated.”

ICT Delivers First Verdict on July Uprising Crimes, Death Penalty For Sheikh Hasina

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 sentenced Sheikh Hasina to death on two charges related to killings and other crimes against humanity during the July mass uprising. The tribunal said the allegations against her and two other accused had been “proven”.

This marks the first ruling connected to violence and rights violations committed during the student-led movement.

Alongside Hasina, two senior officials from her ousted administration were convicted:

Asaduzzaman Khan, former Home Minister, has also been sentenced to death.

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former Inspector General of Police (IGP), has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The tribunal’s ruling has triggered one of the most intense periods of political unrest since the upheaval that forced Hasina out of office last year.

Also Read: Sheikh Hasina’s Death Penalty On Marriage Anniversary, A Calculated Move? Social Media Takes A Dig

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 8:50 AM IST
QUICK LINKS