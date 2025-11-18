LIVE TV
World > Sheikh Hasina's Death Penalty On Marriage Anniversary, A Calculated Move? Social Media Takes A Dig

For many in Bangladesh, the fact that Hasina’s personal milestone coincides with her sentencing gives the tribunal’s decision a very sharp political edge.

(Image Credit: WikiMedia Commons)
(Image Credit: WikiMedia Commons)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 18, 2025 01:32:15 IST

The sentencing of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 17 November 2025 has caused a great deal of controversy mainly because that date is also her wedding anniversary. Social media users as well as political analysts are speculating whether the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) intentionally changed the original verdict date of November 14 to November 17, the day of Hasina’s 58th wedding anniversary, so that the death penalty would be a symbolic blow.

Critics argue that choosing such a deeply personal date may reveal a politically motivated intent rather than being just an administrative decision. The backlash is very hot. On the one hand, those against Hasina claim that this was a ‘well planned conspiracy’ to humiliate her and send a message that is not only judicial but also emotional. During this period Hasina and her political party have completely dismissed the tribunal’s authority. She has claimed that she was not given a good chance to defend herself, referring to the trial as ‘fixed’ and politically biased. Detractors, such as ex Awami League leaders, assert that the ruling is a part of a larger vendetta possibly arising from the history of political rivalries in Bangladesh, including the Liberation War of 1971.



Sheikh Hasina’s Death Penalty, Where is Sheikh Hasina now?

The controversy reveals the fact that the timing of judicial decisions can often have a symbolic power which is greater than just the legal domain. For many in Bangladesh, the fact that Hasina’s personal milestone coincides with her sentencing gives the tribunal’s decision a very sharp political edge. At the same time, observers suggest that choosing such a date may risk exacerbating social rifts, the case has turned from being purely a legal verdict to a political message. 

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 1:32 AM IST
QUICK LINKS