Hamtramck, Michigan, a city in the United States with a Muslim-majority population, has decided to give Carpenter Street the name Khaleda Zia Street as a tribute to the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Khaleda Zia, who died on 30th December 2025. The City Council of Hamtramck has given its approval for the name change along the road section that runs from Joseph Campau to Conant Streets, which was mainly pushed by four councilors of Bangladeshi descent.​

Remembering a Political Figure

Khaleda Zia, the chairwoman of the BNP party and a three-time prime minister (1991-1996, 2001-2006), represented the struggle for democracy during her 2024 house arrest in 14. The city council’s decision about the name change has, among other places, found its comment on the Facebook page of BNP’s Media Cell, where the international recognition of her legacy is mentioned. Under the aegis of Hamtramck’s large Bangladeshi immigrant community, which has the highest concentration in the state, the tribute was made possible.​

The Change of Hamtramck

Hamtramck (with a population of 28,433), which was earlier known as “Little Warsaw” and had connections to Polish culture, has now become a predominantly Muslim area, being 70% Muslim in 2013 due to the influx of Yemeni and Bangladeshi immigrants. The city made history in 2022 when it elected the first all-Muslim city council with Mayor Amer Ghalib, and had signs in English, Arabic, and Bengali. The city has over 40% foreign-born residents, which also leads to the presence of halal food places replacing old Polish eateries, such as Family Donut Shop, now turned Bengali Sylhet Cafe.​

Impact on Community and Future Precedent

Moving forward, as a result of Chicago’s naming a street after Ziaur Rahman in the 1980s. BNP considers this to be a sort of stamp of approval for Khaleda’s contributions. The changes in the past, like adhan broadcasts or halal slaughter, have caused debates on cultural shifts, although the renaming has been a great occasion for celebration among Bangladeshis. This move is a strong statement about the power of immigrants in the U.S. civic spaces.