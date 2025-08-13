LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Bangladesh’s Ousted PM Hasina Faces Corruption Trial In Housing Plot Scam

Bangladesh’s Ousted PM Hasina Faces Corruption Trial In Housing Plot Scam

Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, along with 17 others, including her nieces Azmina Siddiq and British MP Tulip Siddiq, faced a corruption trial over a housing plot scam at a Dhaka court with depositions of the complainant.

Bangladesh’s Ousted PM Hasina Faces Corruption Trial In Housing Plot Scam

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 13, 2025 19:53:25 IST

Bangladesh’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, along with 17 others, including her nieces Azmina Siddiq and British MP Tulip Siddiq, faced a corruption trial over a housing plot scam at a Dhaka court with depositions of the complainant on Wednesday.

About the complaint

Afnan Jannat Keya, a complainant who is an assistant director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), testified before Judge Md Rabiul Alam of the Special Judge’s Court-4 in Dhaka in the afternoon, reported by The Daily Star newspaper.

Previously, ACC Deputy Director Md Salahuddin, also the complainant of another graft case, gave his statement before Judge Alam in another case filed against 17 people, including Hasina, Sheikh Rehana and Tulip.

London-based Siddiq, who represents the UK capital’s Hampstead and Highgate constituency for the governing Labour Party, resigned as Treasury minister earlier this year after allegations of corruption against her family following the ACC’s investigations.

The 42-year-old politician, who has consistently denied allegations of wrongdoing, has accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Dhaka of an orchestrated “smear campaign” to damage her reputation.

On August 11, recording of statements started in three other cases over alleged corruption in plot allocation, involving Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, and daughter Saima Wazed Putul, Bangla language daily, reported by Prothom Alo.

The anti-graft body filed six cases between January 12 and 14 against Hasina, members of her family, and 23 others over alleged irregularities in the allocation of plots under the Purbachal New Town project.

Tulip has been accused of using her special power to get plots for Rehana, Bobby and Azmina. On March 25, the ACC filed six charge sheets of the cases with the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge’s Court in Dhaka, where Hasina was named as a common accused in all six cases. The commission has listed all the accused as fugitives.

On July 31, charges were framed against 29 people, including Hasina, Rehana, Joy, Putul, Bobby, Tulip and Azmina, in their respective cases. Hasina faces multiple cases in Bangladesh after being ousted on August 5 last year following a mass student-led agitation in the country, leading her to flee Dhaka. (With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ:  Bangladesh Erupts in Celebration As Muhammad Yunus Set to Unveil ‘July Declaration’ – Sheikh Hasina’s Fall Marked With National Holiday

Tags: Corruption TrialHousing Plot Scamsheikh hasina

RELATED News

Netanyahu Hints Gaza Talks Now Target Full Hostage Release At Once
320 Aid Trucks, UN Fuel Tankers Entered Gaza: Israel
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Visit India for High-Level Talks with NSA Doval
Trump To Reveal Kennedy Center New Honorees’ Names Today
How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason

LATEST NEWS

Corbin Bosch Punished by ICC for Breach Of Code Of Conduct In 2nd T20I vs Australia: Here’s Why
Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs Referred To Larger Bench, Here’s What The Court Ordered
Why Is Fairyland Sofia Coppola’s Next Big Oscar Contender? Here’s The Release Date!
Delhi Stray-Dog Removal Order: Case Now Referred To 3-Judge Bench Of SC, Hearing Postponed
‘Get Those Muscles’: Bipasha Basu Gives It Back To Mrunal Thakur After Latter’s Remarks From Old Video Go Viral
Bangladesh’s Ousted PM Hasina Faces Corruption Trial In Housing Plot Scam
Sanju Samson Trade Deal Fails: CSK Prioritizes Ruturaj Gaikwad And Ravindra Jadeja Over Rajasthan Royals’ Offer
Supreme Court Orders Rouding Up Of Strays, But Does Delhi Have Enough Shelters?
KTR Dares Bhatti to Prove Six Guarantees Implementation in Telangana Villages
Amid SIR Row, Rahul Thanks EC Over Having Experience To Have Tea With ‘Dead People’
Bangladesh’s Ousted PM Hasina Faces Corruption Trial In Housing Plot Scam

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bangladesh’s Ousted PM Hasina Faces Corruption Trial In Housing Plot Scam

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bangladesh’s Ousted PM Hasina Faces Corruption Trial In Housing Plot Scam
Bangladesh’s Ousted PM Hasina Faces Corruption Trial In Housing Plot Scam
Bangladesh’s Ousted PM Hasina Faces Corruption Trial In Housing Plot Scam
Bangladesh’s Ousted PM Hasina Faces Corruption Trial In Housing Plot Scam

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?