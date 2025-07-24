Did Obama Orchestrate A Russia Collusion Hoax? Karoline Leavitt And Tulsi Gabbard Reveal Details At Press Conference

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday held a press cconfrence alongside Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard accusIing former President Barack Obama of orchestrating ‘a deliberate effort’ to delegitimize Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory by promoting what she called a “false narrative” of Russian interference.

Karoline Leavitt Blames Barack Obama For Collusion, Corruption

Leavitt said Obama went to “great and nefarious lengths” to discredit Trump’s 2016 win. She said inteligence agencies under Obama undertook a political operation in an open collusion.

“This is truly one of the greatest scandals in American history,” Leavitt said. “There was no collusion, no corruption, except on the part of Barack Obama and the weaponized intelligence agencies at the time,” she added.

According to Leavitt, “President Trump had nothing to do with Russia,” and she characterized the Russia investigation as “a blatant lie.”

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard Releases Report

Leavitt’s comments were echoed by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who appeared alongside her at the briefing. Gabbard accused Obama of pushing what she called the “Russia collusion hoax” nearly a decade ago.

Gabbard claimed that Obama directed members of the Intelligence Community (IC) to compile an assessment highlighting “significant” Russian meddling in the 2016 election, despite the existence of conflicting intelligence reports at the time.

“Key Intelligence Was Manipulated,” Says Gabbard

She said her office released a new report Wednesday detailing how intelligence was allegedly “manipulated and withheld” from voters in the lead-up to the election.

“A report we released today shows in great detail how they carried this out,” Gabbard said.

“We are telling the truth to the American people,” she continued, accusing Obama of deliberately trying to undermine Trump’s victory.

According to Gabbard, “Obama and his officials conspired to subvert the will of the American people, working with their partners in the media to promote the lie, in order to undermine the legitimacy of President Trump—essentially enacting a years-long coup against him.”

Obama Administration Abused Office

Gabbard confirmed that her office has sent the report to the Department of Justice (DOJ). On Monday, the DOJ acknowledged receiving the criminal referral, which includes allegations related to the 2016 election in which Trump defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

She further accused members of the Obama administration of abusing their positions for political purposes, labeling their actions as “a treasonous conspiracy.”

Tulsi Gabbard Names Former Top Intelligence Officials

Gabbard on Friday wrote in a post on X, “Americans will finally learn the truth about how in 2016, intelligence was politicized and weaponized by the most powerful people in the Obama Administration to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President @realDonaldTrump, subverting the will of the American people and undermining our democratic republic.”

🧵 Americans will finally learn the truth about how in 2016, intelligence was politicized and weaponized by the most powerful people in the Obama Administration to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President @realDonaldTrump, subverting the… pic.twitter.com/UQKKZ5c4Op — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 18, 2025

Her report specifically named several senior officials from that era, including former FBI Director James Comey, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former CIA Director John Brennan. It also referenced a National Security Council meeting that took place on December 9, 2016.

