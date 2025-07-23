LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026
Home > World > Barack Obama Responds To Donald Trump’s Treason Claims: Calls Allegations ‘Bizarre’ And A ‘Weak …..”

Barack Obama Responds To Donald Trump’s Treason Claims: Calls Allegations ‘Bizarre’ And A ‘Weak …..”

Former President Barack Obama broke his usual silence on Tuesday to respond to President Donald Trump’s serious allegations accusing him of treason related to the 2016 election. Obama’s team called Trump’s claims “bizarre” and a “weak attempt at distraction,” firmly rejecting the accusations. The statement came after Trump’s remarks at a press conference where he accused Obama of trying to rig the 2016 election without providing evidence.

Obama’s team calls Trump’s treason claims “bizarre” and a “weak attempt at distraction” over 2016 election allegations. Photos/X.
Obama’s team calls Trump’s treason claims “bizarre” and a “weak attempt at distraction” over 2016 election allegations. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 23, 2025 04:08:00 IST

Former US President Barack Obama on Tuesday in a rare act responded to President Donald Trump’s allegations of treason for any involvement in 2016 Russian attempt to rig US election.

Barack Obama’s Response To Donald Trump’s Accusations

Obama’s team strongly rejected Trump’s recent accusations that Obama committed treason and should face prosecution. 

Obama’s spokesperson issued a statement on Tuesday describing Trump’s claims as “bizarre.”  The statement called the accusations as “a weak attempt at distraction.”

Also Read: Move To Please Donald Trump? House Republicans Push To Rename Kennedy Center Opera House After Melania Trump

Obama has not responded to the numerous comments Trump has made during his presidency and even during his campaign.

However, Obama’s spokesperson said that Trump’s latest comments were in which Trump labbeled Obama of treason, were“outrageous enough to merit” a reply, despite Obama’s usual reluctance to engage with what they termed “the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House.”

What Donald Trump Said About Barack Obama?

Trump made these allegations during a joint press conference with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The topic shift came after a reporter asked about the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Trump claimed that Obama had tried to rig the 2016 election while the president did not provide any evidence. He also criticized other figures including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, President Joe Biden, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

“These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction,” the statement from Obama’s office said.

Barack Obama Official Statement On Intelligence Reports Shared By Tulsi Gabbarad

The statement further clarified that “nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes.”

The spokesperson referenced the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee’s 2020 report, led by then-Chairman Marco Rubio, affirming these findings.

DOJ Investigation Against Barrack Obama?

During the press conference, Trump also claimed that the Department of Justice is investigating a report from current Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

This report reiterated claims of a conspiracy, referencing declassified emails to suggest intelligence assessments on Russian interference were altered.

Gabbard alleged that Obama directed his national security team to create an intelligence assessment that contradicted an earlier conclusion which found no Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Also Read: Donald Trump: Obama Led ‘Treason Gang’, Urges DOJ To Nail Him For 2016 Russian Election Interference

Tags: Barack Obamadonald trumphome-hero-pos-3tulsi gabbard

RELATED News

Donald Trump Announces Major Trade Deals With Japan, Philippines: Here’s What You Need To Know
Will Ghislaine Maxwell Testify? Why Her Testimony Could Be Key To Uncovering Epstein’s Secrets
Move To Please Donald Trump? House Republicans Push To Rename Kennedy Center Opera House After Melania Trump
US-Philippines Trade Deal Sealed: Donald Trump Cuts Tariffs After Meeting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
India To Send Burn Experts After Bangladesh Jet Crash Kills 27 In Dhaka School Tragedy

More News

Yellow Alert Issued For Delhi And Orange Alert For Mumbai: IMD
FIDE Women’s World Cup: Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy Draw With Chinese Opponents In Semifinal Opener
Barack Obama Responds To Donald Trump’s Treason Claims: Calls Allegations ‘Bizarre’ And A ‘Weak …..”
WCL 2025: AB de Villiers’ Masterclass Powers South Africa Champions To Victory Over India Champions
Pisces Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: A Practical Approach Works Best
Aquarius Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: Your Charisma Is Magnetic Today
Capricorn Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: Emotions Run Deep—Trust Your Instincts
Sagittarius Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: Expect Surprises And New Ideas
Scorpio Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: Stability Is Your Strength Today
Libra Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: Today Brings In Positive Energy
Barack Obama Responds To Donald Trump’s Treason Claims: Calls Allegations ‘Bizarre’ And A ‘Weak …..”

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Barack Obama Responds To Donald Trump’s Treason Claims: Calls Allegations ‘Bizarre’ And A ‘Weak …..”

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Barack Obama Responds To Donald Trump’s Treason Claims: Calls Allegations ‘Bizarre’ And A ‘Weak …..”
Barack Obama Responds To Donald Trump’s Treason Claims: Calls Allegations ‘Bizarre’ And A ‘Weak …..”
Barack Obama Responds To Donald Trump’s Treason Claims: Calls Allegations ‘Bizarre’ And A ‘Weak …..”
Barack Obama Responds To Donald Trump’s Treason Claims: Calls Allegations ‘Bizarre’ And A ‘Weak …..”

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?