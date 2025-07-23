Barack Obama Responds To Donald Trump’s Treason Claims: Calls Allegations ‘Bizarre’ And A ‘Weak …..”

Former US President Barack Obama on Tuesday in a rare act responded to President Donald Trump’s allegations of treason for any involvement in 2016 Russian attempt to rig US election.

Barack Obama’s Response To Donald Trump’s Accusations

Obama’s team strongly rejected Trump’s recent accusations that Obama committed treason and should face prosecution.

Obama’s spokesperson issued a statement on Tuesday describing Trump’s claims as “bizarre.” The statement called the accusations as “a weak attempt at distraction.”

Also Read: Move To Please Donald Trump? House Republicans Push To Rename Kennedy Center Opera House After Melania Trump

Obama has not responded to the numerous comments Trump has made during his presidency and even during his campaign.

However, Obama’s spokesperson said that Trump’s latest comments were in which Trump labbeled Obama of treason, were“outrageous enough to merit” a reply, despite Obama’s usual reluctance to engage with what they termed “the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House.”

President Obama has released a statement: “Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These… pic.twitter.com/TPaYlvcNTl — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) July 22, 2025

What Donald Trump Said About Barack Obama?

Trump made these allegations during a joint press conference with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The topic shift came after a reporter asked about the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Trump claimed that Obama had tried to rig the 2016 election while the president did not provide any evidence. He also criticized other figures including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, President Joe Biden, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

“These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction,” the statement from Obama’s office said.

Barack Obama Official Statement On Intelligence Reports Shared By Tulsi Gabbarad

The statement further clarified that “nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes.”

The spokesperson referenced the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee’s 2020 report, led by then-Chairman Marco Rubio, affirming these findings.

DOJ Investigation Against Barrack Obama?

During the press conference, Trump also claimed that the Department of Justice is investigating a report from current Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

This report reiterated claims of a conspiracy, referencing declassified emails to suggest intelligence assessments on Russian interference were altered.

Gabbard alleged that Obama directed his national security team to create an intelligence assessment that contradicted an earlier conclusion which found no Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Also Read: Donald Trump: Obama Led ‘Treason Gang’, Urges DOJ To Nail Him For 2016 Russian Election Interference