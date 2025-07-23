LIVE TV
Move To Please Donald Trump? House Republicans Push To Rename Kennedy Center Opera House After Melania Trump

House Republicans are pushing an amendment to rename the Kennedy Center's opera house in honor of Melania Trump, calling it the 'First Lady Melania Trump Opera House,' The Hill reported. The proposal was approved Tuesday by the House Appropriations Committee as part of the annual spending bill. This move follows President Donald Trump’s recent overhaul of the Kennedy Center’s board and his appointment as its chair.

House Republicans push to rename Kennedy Center Opera House after Melania Trump—tribute or political move? Photo/X.
House Republicans push to rename Kennedy Center Opera House after Melania Trump—tribute or political move? Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 23, 2025 03:39:47 IST

The Kennedy Center’s famed opera house could soon be renamed in honour of Melania Trump, as House Republicans advance an amendment seeking to designate it the “First Lady Melania Trump Opera House,” The Hill reported.

Kennedy Center To Be Named As First Lady Melania Trump Opera House

The House Appropriations Committee approved the proposal on Tuesday as part of the interior, environment, and related agencies annual spending bill. The panel voted 33-25 in favour of the amendment, which was one among several others under consideration, according to The Hill.

Also Read: Will Jerome Powell Resign? Donald Trump Says Federal Reserve Chair Will Be Gone Soon, Calls Him A ‘Numbskull’

The move comes months after US President Donald Trump overhauled the Kennedy Center’s board and appointed himself as its chair, a break from tradition that drew criticism at the time. He had accused the performing arts institution of being too “woke,” The Hill noted.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump Attend Kennedy Center Performances

The Hill also reported that both Trump and Melania attended a performance of Les Miserables at the Kennedy Center last month, despite having skipped the annual Kennedy Center Honors during his first term, another deviation from presidential norms.

“Over the years, the Opera House has welcomed dozens of the world’s great dance and opera companies and has hosted some of the most important artistic events of the last quarter century,” the Kennedy Center states on its website.

What is Kennedy Center?

With more than 2,300 seats, the opera house is the second-largest theatre at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and frequently hosts its marquee performances, The Hill highlighted.

Neither the Kennedy Center nor the office of the first lady immediately responded to requests for comment on the potential name change, The Hill said.

It remains unclear when Republican leaders in the House intend to bring the amended legislation to a full chamber vote.

(ANI)

Also Read: Donald Trump: Obama Led ‘Treason Gang’, Urges DOJ To Nail Him For 2016 Russian Election Interference

Tags: First Lady Melania Trump Opera HouseMelania Trump

