‘Beaten And Poisoned’, Another Hindu Man Killed By A Local In Bangladesh Amid Rising Minority Violence

Members of Bangladesh’s Hindu community continue to face targeted violence, with another killing reported on Thursday from the Sunamganj district. The victim, identified as Joy Mahapatro, allegedly died after being beaten and poisoned by a local, according to his family.

Mahapatro was first taken to a local hospital and later shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police are yet to release further details, and an investigation is underway.

Incident Follows Recent Mob-Related Death

Mahapatro’s killing comes just days after another Hindu man, 25-year-old Mithun Sarkar, died while trying to escape a mob in Bangladesh. Sarkar reportedly jumped into a canal while fleeing a group chasing him on suspicion of theft. His body was recovered by police from a canal in Bhandarpur village earlier this week.

Spike in Minority Violence Ahead of Elections

Bangladesh has witnessed a sharp rise in violence against religious minorities in recent months, as the country prepares for its first parliamentary elections since the 2024 uprising that toppled the Sheikh Hasina government.

Human rights observers warn that these incidents are not isolated but point to a systemic failure of the state to protect vulnerable communities, particularly Hindus, amid political uncertainty and weakened law enforcement.

Police Arrest Accused in Earlier Lynching Case

Amid mounting criticism, Bangladesh police on Thursday arrested the prime suspect in the lynching of Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das, who was killed in December over allegations of blasphemy.

The accused, identified as Yasin Arafat, a former teacher, is believed to have played a central role in orchestrating and carrying out the attack in Mymensingh district.

Dipu, 27, was allegedly forced to resign by factory supervisors, dragged out of his workplace, handed over to a mob, beaten to death, hanged from a tree, and his body was set on fire. Investigators later revealed that some of his colleagues were also involved in the assault.

International Condemnation Grows

The killings have drawn international attention and condemnation, with political leaders across South Asia raising concerns over minority safety in Bangladesh.

Barath Arullsamy, Vice President of Sri Lanka’s Democratic People’s Front (DPF), said the violence highlights the urgent need to protect minorities.

“A democracy is only as strong as its protection of its most vulnerable. No citizen should fear for their life because of their faith,” Arullsamy said.

He added that India’s role is pivotal in ensuring regional stability and human rights protection, warning that extremism threatens South Asia’s collective future.

Series of Attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus

Arullsamy’s remarks come amid growing global scrutiny following multiple attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. On December 31, Hindu businessman Khokon Chandra Das was stabbed and set on fire by a mob in Shariatpur district. Though he initially escaped by jumping into a pond, he later died of burn injuries in hospital.

With yet another Hindu man allegedly beaten and poisoned to death, concerns continue to mount over the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh.

