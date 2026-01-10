LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya breaking-news iran bcci donald trump pakistan business news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya breaking-news iran bcci donald trump pakistan business news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya breaking-news iran bcci donald trump pakistan business news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya breaking-news iran bcci donald trump pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya breaking-news iran bcci donald trump pakistan business news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya breaking-news iran bcci donald trump pakistan business news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya breaking-news iran bcci donald trump pakistan business news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya breaking-news iran bcci donald trump pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Beaten And Poisoned’, Another Hindu Man Killed By A Local In Bangladesh Amid Rising Minority Violence

‘Beaten And Poisoned’, Another Hindu Man Killed By A Local In Bangladesh Amid Rising Minority Violence

Another Hindu man, Joy Mahapatro, was beaten and poisoned by a local in Bangladesh’s Sunamganj district, highlighting rising violence against minorities.

Another Hindu man, Joy Mahapatro, was beaten and poisoned by a local in Sunamganj district. (Photo: X, ANI)
Another Hindu man, Joy Mahapatro, was beaten and poisoned by a local in Sunamganj district. (Photo: X, ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 10, 2026 17:59:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Beaten And Poisoned’, Another Hindu Man Killed By A Local In Bangladesh Amid Rising Minority Violence

Members of Bangladesh’s Hindu community continue to face targeted violence, with another killing reported on Thursday from the Sunamganj district. The victim, identified as Joy Mahapatro, allegedly died after being beaten and poisoned by a local, according to his family.

You Might Be Interested In

Mahapatro was first taken to a local hospital and later shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police are yet to release further details, and an investigation is underway.

Incident Follows Recent Mob-Related Death

Mahapatro’s killing comes just days after another Hindu man, 25-year-old Mithun Sarkar, died while trying to escape a mob in Bangladesh. Sarkar reportedly jumped into a canal while fleeing a group chasing him on suspicion of theft. His body was recovered by police from a canal in Bhandarpur village earlier this week.

You Might Be Interested In

Spike in Minority Violence Ahead of Elections

Bangladesh has witnessed a sharp rise in violence against religious minorities in recent months, as the country prepares for its first parliamentary elections since the 2024 uprising that toppled the Sheikh Hasina government.

Human rights observers warn that these incidents are not isolated but point to a systemic failure of the state to protect vulnerable communities, particularly Hindus, amid political uncertainty and weakened law enforcement.

Police Arrest Accused in Earlier Lynching Case

Amid mounting criticism, Bangladesh police on Thursday arrested the prime suspect in the lynching of Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das, who was killed in December over allegations of blasphemy.

The accused, identified as Yasin Arafat, a former teacher, is believed to have played a central role in orchestrating and carrying out the attack in Mymensingh district.

Dipu, 27, was allegedly forced to resign by factory supervisors, dragged out of his workplace, handed over to a mob, beaten to death, hanged from a tree, and his body was set on fire. Investigators later revealed that some of his colleagues were also involved in the assault.

International Condemnation Grows

The killings have drawn international attention and condemnation, with political leaders across South Asia raising concerns over minority safety in Bangladesh.

Barath Arullsamy, Vice President of Sri Lanka’s Democratic People’s Front (DPF), said the violence highlights the urgent need to protect minorities.

“A democracy is only as strong as its protection of its most vulnerable. No citizen should fear for their life because of their faith,” Arullsamy said.

He added that India’s role is pivotal in ensuring regional stability and human rights protection, warning that extremism threatens South Asia’s collective future.

Series of Attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus

Arullsamy’s remarks come amid growing global scrutiny following multiple attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. On December 31, Hindu businessman Khokon Chandra Das was stabbed and set on fire by a mob in Shariatpur district. Though he initially escaped by jumping into a pond, he later died of burn injuries in hospital.

With yet another Hindu man allegedly beaten and poisoned to death, concerns continue to mount over the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh.

ALSO READ: Shot In Chest, Left To Die: Hindu Farmer Killed By Feudal Lord In Pakistan, Massive Protests Erupt In Sindh – Is This The Fate of Hindus Under Asim Munir?

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 5:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bangladeshBangladesh Hindu killingBangladesh minority violencehome-hero-pos-1Joy Mahapatro

RELATED News

‘Long Live The Shah’: Will Reza Pahlavi Return As Iranians Prepare For ‘The Final Battle’

Sexual Deepfakes And Digital Violence, Indonesia Becomes The First Country To Block Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Amid Grok Controversy

‘US Supports The People Of Iran’: Marco Rubio Issues Bold Statement Amid Anti-Government Protests

Pakistan Breaking Apart? After ‘Free Balochistan’, Sindhudesh Separatist Demands Expose Emerging Faultlines

Inside Iran’s Tharallah Headquarters: Secret Repression Machine To Keep Khamenei In Power – How Snipers, Motorbike Hit Squads Terrorize Protesters In Tehran

LATEST NEWS

Reliance Jio IPO: India’s Biggest Listing? Expected Price, Date, Stake Size, Valuation & Key Details

Asian Granito India Ltd. Strengthens Market Presence in Punjab with Launch of Three New ‘AGL Universe’ Showrooms

Rishabh Pant walks off in Pain Before New Zealand ODI, Injury Scare Hits India Ahead Of Crucial NZ ODIs

‘Beaten And Poisoned’, Another Hindu Man Killed By A Local In Bangladesh Amid Rising Minority Violence

Moumita Dutta Guru Emerges as a Quiet Force at Mrs India Pride of Nation 2025 International Edition

‘Kalamkaval’ OTT Release Date REVEALED: Here’s When And Where To Watch Mammootty And Vinayakan’s Crime Thriller

Simmi Saboo Returns Heart and Soul to Contemporary Indian wear in an Era of Fast Fashion

Who Is Anushka Sharma? 22-Year-Old Gujarat Giants Rising Star Scores 44 On WPL Debut Vs UP Warriorz

CMF Headphone Pro To Debut In India: 100-Hour Playback, 40dB ANC & Swappable Cushions, Check Launch Date And Price

Bengaluru Shocker: Speeding Skoda Crashes Into Indiranagar Restaurant As ‘Drunk’ Driver Jumps Divider | Watch Video

‘Beaten And Poisoned’, Another Hindu Man Killed By A Local In Bangladesh Amid Rising Minority Violence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Beaten And Poisoned’, Another Hindu Man Killed By A Local In Bangladesh Amid Rising Minority Violence

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Beaten And Poisoned’, Another Hindu Man Killed By A Local In Bangladesh Amid Rising Minority Violence
‘Beaten And Poisoned’, Another Hindu Man Killed By A Local In Bangladesh Amid Rising Minority Violence
‘Beaten And Poisoned’, Another Hindu Man Killed By A Local In Bangladesh Amid Rising Minority Violence
‘Beaten And Poisoned’, Another Hindu Man Killed By A Local In Bangladesh Amid Rising Minority Violence

QUICK LINKS