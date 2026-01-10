LIVE TV
Home > World > Shot In Chest, Left To Die: Hindu Farmer Killed By Feudal Lord In Pakistan, Massive Protests Erupt In Sindh – Is This The Fate of Hindus Under Asim Munir?

A Hindu farmer’s killing in Pakistan’s Sindh has triggered widespread protests by minority and human rights groups. Kailash Kolhi was allegedly shot dead by feudal lord Sarfaraz Nizamani, sparking outrage across the province. Protesters are demanding immediate arrest, terrorism charges, and protection for the victim’s family.

Hindu farmer Kailash Kolhi shot dead in Pakistan’s Sindh sparks massive protests as minorities demand justice and arrest of accused. Photos: X.
Hindu farmer Kailash Kolhi shot dead in Pakistan’s Sindh sparks massive protests as minorities demand justice and arrest of accused. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 10, 2026 12:31:43 IST

A Hindu farmer was shot dead by a powerful landowner in Pakistan’s Sindh province earlier this week, triggering widespread protests by minority and human rights groups across the region.

According to reports, the accused has been identified as Sarfaraz Nizamani, a feudal lord, who allegedly shot Kailash Kolhi, a Hindu farmer and tenant, in the chest. Kolhi died on the spot due to the gunshot injury.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the motive behind the killing.

Hindu Man Killed In Pakistan: Protests Erupt Across Sindh, Arrest of Accused Demanded

The murder has sparked outrage among Hindu minority organisations and civil rights groups, who have launched large-scale protests against both the federal and provincial governments in Sindh.

Protesters are demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and the registration of a case under charges of murder and terrorism. They have also called for complete protection for the victim’s family, citing fears of intimidation and reprisals.

“Emergency measures must be taken across Sindh to ensure the protection of life,” the protesting groups said in a joint demand.

Pakistan Hindu Rights Leader Condemns Killing as ‘Cold-Blooded Murder’

Shiva Kachhi, chairman of the minority rights organisation Pakistan Darawar Ittehad, strongly condemned the killing, calling it a “brutal and cold-blooded murder.”

In a post on X, Kachhi said the killing reflected a broader crisis facing minorities in the province.

“The blood of Kailash Kolhi demands justice from all of us. This is not just the murder of one individual, but an attack on humanity, justice, and the fundamental rights and safety of minorities in Sindh. Our struggle will continue until the perpetrators are brought before the law and justice is served,” he wrote.

Highways Blocked In Sindh, Pakistan as Hindu Protesters Stage Sit-Ins

Following Kailash Kolhi’s death, demonstrators staged sit-ins on key routes, including the Badin–Hyderabad National Highway and the Badin–Thar Coal Road, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded for hours as protesters refused to disperse, insisting that the demonstrations would continue until those responsible for the killing are arrested.

According to a statement shared by Shiva Kachhi, the protest has continued without interruption.

“The protest for the arrest of the killers of the martyred Kailash Kolhi is making history,” he said.

Pakistan Police Take No Action, Sarfaraz Nizamani Not Arrested

Earlier,  Kailash Kolhi’s family members and community residents staged a protest by placing the victim’s body at Piru Lashari Stop. During the demonstration, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Badin assured them that the accused would be arrested within 24 hours.

The incident occurred four days ago in Raho Kolhi village, located in the Piru Lashari city area. However, despite repeated assurances from district police officials, the main accused has yet to be arrested, further fuelling anger among protesters.

The ongoing protest has drawn support from leaders and workers of several political, nationalist, religious, and social organisations.

According to The Nation, groups participating in the demonstrations include Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jiye Sindh Mahaz, Qaumi Awami Tehreek, Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (Bashir Qureshi group), and Awami Tehreek.

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 12:31 PM IST
