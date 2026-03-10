Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, stated on Tuesday that the Iranian people ultimately control the country’s political leadership and that any change in the government would depend on their readiness to oppose what he called repressive rule. During a visit to the National Health Emergency Operations Center, Netanyahu said that the Iranian people’s liberation from what he described as a tyrannical system is Israel’s larger goal. “In the end, it is up to the Iranian people; our goal is to help them break free from the oppressive regime. However, there is no question that we are still active and are cracking their bones with the actions we have taken thus far,” he stated.

What D i d Benjamin Netanyahu Say?

“If we are successful alongside the Iranian people, we will permanently put an end to the extent that such things occur in the life of nations. He continued, “We will bring about change, and we are already bringing about a massive shift in Israel’s international standing.” Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov gave Netanyahu a briefing on the actions of the healthcare system throughout the campaign as he and Health Minister Haim Katz visited the National Health Command Center as part of Operation Roaring Lion. Iran had responded defiantly to statements made by US President Donald Trump about the end of hostilities, claiming that it will have the exclusive right to “determine” when military operations against Israeli and American targets will cease.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) rejected Washington’s conflict timeframe in a strongly worded statement. The elite force insisted that Tehran’s military strategy, not US interference, now determines the future of the region. “It is we who will determine the end of the war,” the IRGC declared in a statement. “The equations and future status of the region are now in the hands of our armed forces; American forces will not end the war.” After what Tehran called “shameful defeats,” the IRGC spokesperson accused the US president of manipulating public opinion through “cunning and deceit.”

