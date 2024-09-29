Benjamin Netanyahu’s Former Rival, Gideon Saar Joins Israeli PM’s Cabinet

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has strengthened his coalition by appointing Gideon Saar to his cabinet.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has strengthened his coalition by appointing Gideon Saar to his cabinet. Saar, who was previously a rival, will take on the role of minister without portfolio and will be part of the Security Cabinet, which oversees Israel’s ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. This appointment bolsters Netanyahu’s position during various domestic challenges.

Initially, Saar sought to take over the role of Defence Minister from Yoav Gallant but was unsuccessful due to escalating clashes with Hezbollah along Israel’s northern border. Gallant, who remains popular, continues in his position for now.

Relationship between Gideon Saar and Netanyahu

The relationship between Saar and Netanyahu has been tense since Saar left the Likud party four years ago, having criticized Netanyahu for transforming it into a “cult of personality” amid corruption allegations.

Nevertheless, both leaders share a hardline approach towards Israel’s Arab adversaries. Saar has called for the destruction of Hamas and stronger actions against Iran, which supports Hezbollah, and he is against the establishment of a Palestinian state, aligning with Netanyahu’s stance.

Netanyahu and Gideon Saar joint statement

Netanyahu and Saar’s joint statement highlighted the importance of prioritizing national interests over personal differences. This development is partly driven by domestic political needs, as Netanyahu faces significant challenges ahead, including the conscription of ultra-Orthodox men, budget approval, and his corruption trial. Saar is anticipated to assist in these matters.

Saar’s new position could diminish the power of ultranationalist coalition members like Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, who have indicated they might threaten government stability if Netanyahu makes too many concessions in ceasefire discussions. Ben-Gvir has attracted international condemnation for his provocative actions at a contested holy site in Jerusalem.

Chance for Gideon Saar to revive his political career

The agreement reached on Sunday presents Saar with a chance to revitalize his political career and possibly aspire to the prime ministership in the future. It also increases Netanyahu’s coalition majority to 68 seats in the 120-seat parliament, enhancing the stability of his government amid ongoing challenges.

