Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Former Rival, Gideon Saar Joins Israeli PM’s Cabinet

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has strengthened his coalition by appointing Gideon Saar to his cabinet.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Former Rival, Gideon Saar Joins Israeli PM’s Cabinet

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has strengthened his coalition by appointing Gideon Saar to his cabinet. Saar, who was previously a rival, will take on the role of minister without portfolio and will be part of the Security Cabinet, which oversees Israel’s ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. This appointment bolsters Netanyahu’s position during various domestic challenges.

Initially, Saar sought to take over the role of Defence Minister from Yoav Gallant but was unsuccessful due to escalating clashes with Hezbollah along Israel’s northern border. Gallant, who remains popular, continues in his position for now.

Relationship between Gideon Saar and Netanyahu

The relationship between Saar and Netanyahu has been tense since Saar left the Likud party four years ago, having criticized Netanyahu for transforming it into a “cult of personality” amid corruption allegations.

Nevertheless, both leaders share a hardline approach towards Israel’s Arab adversaries. Saar has called for the destruction of Hamas and stronger actions against Iran, which supports Hezbollah, and he is against the establishment of a Palestinian state, aligning with Netanyahu’s stance.

Read More: Israel Strikes Houthi Targets In Yemen As It Expands Assault On Iran-Backed Proxies

Netanyahu and Gideon Saar joint statement

Netanyahu and Saar’s joint statement highlighted the importance of prioritizing national interests over personal differences. This development is partly driven by domestic political needs, as Netanyahu faces significant challenges ahead, including the conscription of ultra-Orthodox men, budget approval, and his corruption trial. Saar is anticipated to assist in these matters.

Saar’s new position could diminish the power of ultranationalist coalition members like Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, who have indicated they might threaten government stability if Netanyahu makes too many concessions in ceasefire discussions. Ben-Gvir has attracted international condemnation for his provocative actions at a contested holy site in Jerusalem.

Chance for Gideon Saar to revive his political career

The agreement reached on Sunday presents Saar with a chance to revitalize his political career and possibly aspire to the prime ministership in the future. It also increases Netanyahu’s coalition majority to 68 seats in the 120-seat parliament, enhancing the stability of his government amid ongoing challenges.

Also Read: Russian PM To Meet Iranian President In Tehran JDays After Killing Of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

Filed under

Gideon Saar middle east netanyahu Yoav Gallant

Also Read

Protests Erupt in India Following Death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Protests Erupt in India Following Death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

2-Year-Old Dies After Airbag Deploys in Car Accident

2-Year-Old Dies After Airbag Deploys in Car Accident

Entertainment

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox