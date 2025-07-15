LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List benjamin netanyahu air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List benjamin netanyahu air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List benjamin netanyahu air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List
Live TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List benjamin netanyahu air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List benjamin netanyahu air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List benjamin netanyahu air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List
Home > World > Will Benjamin Netanyahu’s Government Collapse? Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Party Quits Amid Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Will Benjamin Netanyahu’s Government Collapse? Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Party Quits Amid Gaza Ceasefire Talks

An ultra-Orthodox party in Israel has announced it is leaving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition. United Torah Judaism’s decision comes amid a deepening dispute over military draft exemptions for religious students. The move threatens to weaken Netanyahu’s government at a critical time as Israel continues its war in Gaza.

Ultra-Orthodox party, United Torah Judaism, quits Netanyahu coalition over draft law dispute, adding pressure amid Israel-Gaza war talks. Photo/X.
Ultra-Orthodox party, United Torah Judaism, quits Netanyahu coalition over draft law dispute, adding pressure amid Israel-Gaza war talks. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 14:34:40 IST

United Torah Judaism (UTJ), which is an ultra-Orthodox party in Israel and a key coalation partner of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governmen announced early Tuesday it is leaving the ruling governemnt coalation. The decision to lrave the PMs coalation comes at a time when Israel continues its war in Gaza.

Why Has United Torah Judaism Left Benjamin Netanyahu’s Government

The contention that led to split between the two coaltion partners happened after a  long-standing debate in Israel over military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jewish men. In Israel, most citizens are required to enlist in the military, however ultra-Orthodox community mambers usually avoid the military service in order to study religion.

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill 72 More Palestinians Amid Widespread Famine in Gaza

United Torah Judaism, which is made up of two factions, on Tuesday said that it was leaving the government over disagreements on a new bill that mandates to formalize broad exemptions from the draft for their community.

“After the government repeatedly violated its commitments to ensure the status of Jewish seminary students,” said UTJ’s Degel HaTorah faction in a statement, “their lawmakers announced their resignation from the coalition and the government.”

Will Benjamin Netanyahu’s Government Survive?

The split in coalation while the does not immediately break Netanyahu’s government, however, it weakens his already fragile governemnt. The resignation becomes official within 48 hours, and the prime minister will be left with a thin majority and more dependent on two far-right parties.

Those far-right factions are now opposing ceasefire with Hamas and have previously threatened to quit the government if Netanyahu agrees to pause or end the war in Gaza. Their influence on Netanyahu could now grow as PM tries to keep his coalition intact.

This political crisis for Netanyahu and his fragile govrnment comes ata  time when Israel and Hamas are having ceasefire talks in Qatar to end the 21-month war in Gaza. As of npw no agreement has been finalized, despite mediation efforts by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar.

Will Benjamin Netanyahu Accept The Demands Of United Torah Judaism?

United Torah Judaism’s exit could still change it decison  the next 48-hour window. If Netanyahu satisfies the party’s demands and lure it back into the coalition, the government can survive. 

Pprocedural rules prevent the opposition from calling a vote to dissolve parliament until the end of the year. Furthermore, the Israeli parliament will enter its summer recess later this month, lasting until October, giving Netanyahu time to seek a solution.

Also Read: Two Former Israeli Prime Ministers Reject Plans For Gaza ‘Humanitarian City

Tags: benjamin netanyahuhome_hero_pos_1israelUnited Torah Judaism

More News

US Supreme Court Lets Donald Trump Move Ahead with Mass Firings at Education Department
Is Yuzvendra Chahal’s Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma Joining Bigg Boss 19? Here’s The Truth
Watch: Playful Humpback Whales Delight Off Rio’s Coast in Rare July Sighting
YES Bank Shares Rise Over 3% in Early Trade as Japan’s SMFG Eyes USD 1.1 Billion Investment Boost
Anthem Biosciences IPO Crosses 100% Subscription: Should You Worry About Missing Out?
Checo Perez To Make A Comeback To F1 With Cadillac?
Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana To Have A Massive Budget Of Rs.4000 Crore Even Surpassing Superman
Yash Dayal Gets Relief As Allahabad High Court Stays Arrest In Sexual Harassment Case
Is James Gunns’ ‘Superman’ Anti-Israel? The Film’s Gaza Parallels Ignite Online Debate
Will Benjamin Netanyahu’s Government Collapse? Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Party Quits Amid Gaza Ceasefire Talks
Will Benjamin Netanyahu’s Government Collapse? Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Party Quits Amid Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Benjamin Netanyahu’s Government Collapse? Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Party Quits Amid Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Will Benjamin Netanyahu’s Government Collapse? Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Party Quits Amid Gaza Ceasefire Talks
Will Benjamin Netanyahu’s Government Collapse? Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Party Quits Amid Gaza Ceasefire Talks
Will Benjamin Netanyahu’s Government Collapse? Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Party Quits Amid Gaza Ceasefire Talks
Will Benjamin Netanyahu’s Government Collapse? Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Party Quits Amid Gaza Ceasefire Talks

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?