United Torah Judaism (UTJ), which is an ultra-Orthodox party in Israel and a key coalation partner of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governmen announced early Tuesday it is leaving the ruling governemnt coalation. The decision to lrave the PMs coalation comes at a time when Israel continues its war in Gaza.

Why Has United Torah Judaism Left Benjamin Netanyahu’s Government

The contention that led to split between the two coaltion partners happened after a long-standing debate in Israel over military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jewish men. In Israel, most citizens are required to enlist in the military, however ultra-Orthodox community mambers usually avoid the military service in order to study religion.

United Torah Judaism, which is made up of two factions, on Tuesday said that it was leaving the government over disagreements on a new bill that mandates to formalize broad exemptions from the draft for their community.

“After the government repeatedly violated its commitments to ensure the status of Jewish seminary students,” said UTJ’s Degel HaTorah faction in a statement, “their lawmakers announced their resignation from the coalition and the government.”

Will Benjamin Netanyahu’s Government Survive?

The split in coalation while the does not immediately break Netanyahu’s government, however, it weakens his already fragile governemnt. The resignation becomes official within 48 hours, and the prime minister will be left with a thin majority and more dependent on two far-right parties.

Those far-right factions are now opposing ceasefire with Hamas and have previously threatened to quit the government if Netanyahu agrees to pause or end the war in Gaza. Their influence on Netanyahu could now grow as PM tries to keep his coalition intact.

This political crisis for Netanyahu and his fragile govrnment comes ata time when Israel and Hamas are having ceasefire talks in Qatar to end the 21-month war in Gaza. As of npw no agreement has been finalized, despite mediation efforts by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar.

Will Benjamin Netanyahu Accept The Demands Of United Torah Judaism?

United Torah Judaism’s exit could still change it decison the next 48-hour window. If Netanyahu satisfies the party’s demands and lure it back into the coalition, the government can survive.

Pprocedural rules prevent the opposition from calling a vote to dissolve parliament until the end of the year. Furthermore, the Israeli parliament will enter its summer recess later this month, lasting until October, giving Netanyahu time to seek a solution.

