Beyonce’s No-Show at Kamala Harris Event Sparks Republican Accusations of Democratic Deception

Beyonce’s absence from the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Thursday night sparked disappointment among her fans, who had eagerly anticipated her presence. Speculation had been rampant that the megastar would make a surprise appearance during Vice President Kamala Harris’ prime-time speech, but as the event unfolded, it became clear that Queen Bey would not be gracing the stage.

The entertainment news outlet TMZ had initially reported that Beyonce would attend the DNC, but later issued an apology for the error. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), TMZ said, “To quote the great Beyonce: We gotta lay our cards down, down, down … we got this one wrong.” Despite this, fans were left waiting until the last minute, only to be disappointed by the lack of an unexpected musical performance.

Following the event in Chicago, Republican figures seized on Beyonce’s absence to claim that Democrats were engaged in a deceptive strategy to attract viewers. Sean Davis, co-founder of The Federalist, criticized the Harris campaign, alleging that they spread false rumors to prevent empty seats during the Vice President’s speech. Davis, who previously worked for Texas Governor Rick Perry and Oklahoma Senator Tom Coburn, shared his frustrations on X, saying, “Kamala Harris is so bad at this her own party had to lie and tell attendees Beyonce was coming so people wouldn’t bail before Harris’s speech and leave a bunch of empty seats for the cameras.”

Other Republicans echoed Davis’s sentiments, questioning whether the Harris campaign and the White House deliberately planted the rumor. Political activist CJ Pearson, director of the Youth Advisory Council of the Republican National Committee, accused Harris of becoming “far too comfortable lying.” Right-wing television personality Laura Loomer also criticized the Democrats, claiming they “intentionally lied” about Beyonce’s appearance to boost viewership. Loomer further suggested that the White House political director, Emmy Ruiz, hinted at Beyonce’s attendance in a now-deleted social media post, which Ruiz later attributed to her child using her phone.

The controversy has ignited a firestorm of criticism, with Republicans questioning the integrity of Harris’s campaign and the DNC. While there is no concrete evidence to support the theory that the Harris team spread false information about Beyonce’s attendance, the incident has nonetheless become a focal point for political debate.