Home > World > 'Beyond Heartbreaking': Melinda Gates Breaks Silence As Epstein Files Drag Bill Gates Back Into Spotlight – 'I'm Happy To Be Away From All The Muck'

Melinda French Gates reacted as new US Justice Department documents revived scrutiny over Bill Gates’ past links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 4, 2026 01:19:50 IST

Melinda French Gates has spoken out again as her ex-husband Bill Gates faces fresh scrutiny over his past links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Newly released documents from the US Department of Justice have put Bill Gates’ name back in the spotlight, and Melinda has shared her reaction to it all.

As per reports, the newly disclosed emails, released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, include years-old draft notes written by Jeffrey Epstein about Bill Gates. Some of these drafts make shocking claims that include that Bill Gate sought help after contracting a sexually transmitted infection and asked for Epstein’s assistance. Bill’s team says these claims are false and absurd.

Melinda Gates’ Reaction

In a recent interview on NPR’s “Wild Card” podcast, Melinda said the details brought back painful memories from her marriage. She described it as “beyond heartbreaking” and said thinking about the young victims made her emotional. “I remember being those ages those girls were, it brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage,” she said according to reports. 

Melinda Gates also made it clear that she has moved on from that part of her life. She said she no longer wants to be part of the controversy and is “so happy to be away from all the muck that was there.” She added that any remaining questions are for other people to answer, especially Bill Gates. “Whatever questions remain, those questions are for those people and for even my ex-husband. They need to answer those things, not me,” she said.

Melinda Gates and Bill Gates separated in 2021

Melinda and Bill Gates were married for 27 years before they announced their divorce in 2021. The couple share three children, and both were heavily involved in the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation before Melinda stepped down in 2024.

The Epstein files have also renewed wider questions about Bill’s encounters with Epstein. Bill’s spokesperson has strongly denied the specific draft email allegations, calling them the work of a frustrated Epstein who wanted to entangle powerful people in his web. Reports say that they said the documents show Epstein’s resentment, not truth, and pointed out that Bill has never been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein’s crimes.

Epstein files names prominent personalities

Melinda’s response comes at a time when documents naming others connected to Epstein that include prominent business and political figures are being published. Some of these figures, like former Presidents and global leaders, are now facing public scrutiny even though there is no proof of criminal activity.

Even though Melinda Gates has distanced herself from Bill and the controversy, she expressed deep sympathy for Epstein’s victims and said she hopes there will be justice for them. 

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 1:19 AM IST
U19 World Cup 2026: From Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Vihaan Malhotra, 4 Indian Players To Watch Out For In Semifinal Against Afghanistan

QUICK LINKS