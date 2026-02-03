US F-35 Shoots Down Iranian Shahed Drone Near USS Abraham Lincoln – Is the Arabian Sea Becoming A New Flashpoint?

The US military shot down an Iranian Shahed-139 drone on February 3, 2026, that was flying toward the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, according to a US official.

As per reports, the drone was identified as a Shahed-139, which is a type of unmanned aircraft Iran often uses in conflicts. It was approaching the carrier when a US F-35 fighter jet intercepted it and brought it down.

Drone Approached US Aircraft Carrier

A military statement said the drone kept flying toward the ship even after US aircraft tried to slow it, so it was destroyed to protect the Navy group.

This incident happened in a tense moment between the United States and Iran. Reports say that US warships and aircraft have been moving into the region in the past weeks as part of a massive military deployment. Satellite images show the USS Abraham Lincoln and around a dozen other warships now operating in the north Arabian Sea near the Strait of Hormuz, along with dozens of fighter jets and surveillance aircraft from the US Air Force.

Pressure Over Iran’s Nuclear Program

The move comes as the US government increases pressure on Tehran over its nuclear program. There have also been multi-day US aerial military drills in the Middle East meant to show readiness and strength amid growing tensions.

In recent weeks, US officials have warned Iran many times. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the military “will be ready” to take action if ordered by President Trump. He spoke about the U.S. buildup and said the deployment reflects the US doctrine of “peace through strength,” as per reports.

Unrest Inside Iran

Tensions have grown not just because of military moves. Iran has seen large anti-government protests over the past month. These protests began because of economic problems and government repression. Human rights groups say more than 6,300 people have died and over 42,000 have been detained.

Some nations in the Gulf, like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have refused to let their territory be used for a US attack on Iran, pushing for talks and diplomacy instead.

