Home > World > Bharat Utsav Displays India’s Vibrant Cultural Heritage In Russia

Bharat Utsav Displays India’s Vibrant Cultural Heritage In Russia

Bharat Utsav, celebrating India’s culture, began in Moscow on July 5 and runs till July 13. Held at Manezhnaya Square, it features dance, music, yoga, and workshops. The event highlights India-Russia cultural ties and has drawn large crowds enjoying performances and spiritual tributes.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 22:26:37 IST

Bharat Utsav—the festival of India—has started in Russia and will continue until July 13, said the Russian embassy.

The festival began on July 5, the embassy added further.

It said that the event presents the visitors “a deep dive into the Indian culture through masterclasses, traditional performances, and dance shows.”

The 9-day festival is reportedly held to highlight Indian traditions and strengthen goodwill and enhance mutual respect between the citizens of both countries.

Bharat Utsav: A Cultural Festival Celebrating India’s Diversity and Heritage

Bharat Utsav celebrates India’s rich heritage and is organized by the Embassy of India in partnership with the government of Moscow, reports added.

The statement added that the event is being held at Manezhnaya Square, which now resembles a garden displaying greenery and decorations.

Reportedly, experts will guide the visitors in yoga and meditation, while artists will teach traditional Indian dance.

The Indian Embassy in Russia also provided the details of the event on the social media platform X.

It said, “Vibrant dance performances celebrated Bollywood’s spirit, from Lavani to Jai Ho! A colorful tribute to Indian cinema’s rhythm and energy enthralled the audience. Vikaas Bhi, Viraasat bhi! Development and Heritage together!”

Devotional and Indian patriotic songs reverberated across the venue in the morning, and the Indian Embassy said, “Spiritual hymns, Russian tributes, and Hindi patriotic songs echoed a message of peace and pride.”

Large Number Of People Attend Bharat Utsav

Earlier, a large number of visitors attended the traditional dance performances of Odisha and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, programs on yoga and meditation also garnered a lot of attendees.

Raja Yoga, Ayurveda, Mohiniyattam, and Bollywood music were also popular among attendees.

The visitors also attended the cultural workshops, Kuchipudi performances, and traditional Indian music.

These events confirm the deep historic and cultural ties between India and Russia, which have remained strong for more than 75 years, reports added.

The Indian External Affairs Ministry had earlier noted that the partnership between the two countries “has been among the steadiest in the contemporary era, with a shared commitment to a multipolar world, as well as to expanding engagement beyond traditional military, nuclear, and space cooperation.”

(Inputs From ANI)

Tags: Bharat Utsavindiarussia

