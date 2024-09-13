Home
Biden Administration Moves To Tighten Rules On Duty-Free Shipments Amid Chinese E-Commerce Surge

On Friday, the Biden administration announced plans to tighten regulations on low-value shipments entering the U.S. duty-free under the $800 "de minimis" threshold.

Biden Administration Moves To Tighten Rules On Duty-Free Shipments Amid Chinese E-Commerce Surge

On Friday, the Biden administration announced plans to tighten regulations on low-value shipments entering the U.S. duty-free under the $800 “de minimis” threshold. This move is aimed at addressing the growing concern over Chinese e-commerce companies, such as Shein and PDD Holdings’ Temu, exploiting this provision. White House officials stated that the new trade rules would seek to eliminate the duty-free status for packages containing goods subject to existing tariffs, including those imposed under Section 301, Section 232, and Section 201 tariffs.

Enhanced Disclosure Requirements

The proposed regulations would introduce stricter disclosure requirements for small packages to assist U.S. Customs in identifying potentially illicit or unsafe contents. This includes tracking for precursor chemicals used in fentanyl production. The change comes in response to calls from Democratic lawmakers who have criticized the current de minimis exemption as a “loophole” that enables Chinese imports to evade tariffs and facilitates the smuggling of narcotics into the U.S. without proper customs oversight.

Explosive Growth in De Minimis Shipments

Originally established in U.S. trade law in 1930 and raised from $200 to $800 in 2015, the small-package exemption was designed to support small businesses and individual travelers. However, the volume of packages entering the U.S. under this threshold surged to over 1 billion last year, up from approximately 140 million a decade ago. Most of this increase has been attributed to Chinese e-commerce firms, such as Shein and Temu, which ship directly to U.S. consumers.

Impact on U.S. Textile Manufacturers

U.S. textile manufacturers argue that the exemption has allowed low-value clothing shipments to avoid the Section 301 tariffs that cover about 70% of large-scale Chinese textile and apparel imports. White House Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh noted that the rapid increase in de minimis shipments has complicated efforts to target and prevent illegal or unsafe imports. “That’s why the administration is starting a regulatory process to curtail de minimis overuse and abuse,” Singh told reporters.

Regulatory Process and Legislative Actions

The new rules aim to reduce the volume of de minimis shipments to a manageable level and improve package screening. The proposed changes include requirements for product tariff codes and additional details to help flag suspicious items. The implementation timeline for these rules is unclear, as they will need to undergo public comment periods before finalization. Additionally, the administration is working with lawmakers on broader reforms to address import-sensitive products.

Tariff Increases on Chinese Imports

The announcement coincides with the Biden administration’s decision to impose steep tariff increases on approximately $18 billion worth of Chinese imports. This includes 100% tariffs on electric vehicles, 50% on semiconductors and solar cells, and 25% on lithium-ion batteries, steel, and aluminum.

