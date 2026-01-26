LIVE TV
Big Blow For Pakistan, UAE Scraps Islamabad Airport Deal Just After Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed's Surprise India Visit -Why Is Asim Munir's 'Muslim Brother' Turning Away?

Big Blow For Pakistan, UAE Scraps Islamabad Airport Deal Just After Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed’s Surprise India Visit -Why Is Asim Munir’s ‘Muslim Brother’ Turning Away?

Pakistan faces a major setback as the UAE withdraws from Islamabad Airport operations. Sheikh Mohammed’s surprise visit to India highlights growing India-UAE ties. The decision leaves Pakistan’s infrastructure plans in uncertainty.

UAE exits Islamabad Airport deal, boosting India ties and leaving Pakistan’s aviation plans in uncertainty. Photos: X.
UAE exits Islamabad Airport deal, boosting India ties and leaving Pakistan’s aviation plans in uncertainty. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: January 26, 2026 14:06:41 IST

Big Blow For Pakistan, UAE Scraps Islamabad Airport Deal Just After Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed’s Surprise India Visit -Why Is Asim Munir’s ‘Muslim Brother’ Turning Away?

Pakistan has received a big blow from its traditional Muslim partner United Arab Emirates. After the UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made an unexpected three-hour visit to India on January 19, Pakistan received bad news that the UAE is exiting a big infrastructure project with Islamabad.

Besides, Sheikh Mohammed approved the release of 900 Indian prisoners immediately following his departure from India.

Pakistan Loses Out as UAE Withdraws from Airport Deal

In a striking contrast, Pakistan has faced a setback with the UAE scrapping plans to operate Islamabad International Airport. The Express Tribune reported that Abu Dhabi withdrew from the project, officially citing a “loss of interest.”

The decision has reportedly unsettled Pakistani leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir.

The airport arrangement was initially finalized in August 2025, when the UAE had agreed to take over operations amid Pakistan’s deepening economic crisis. With the withdrawal, no alternative partner has been announced, leaving the future of Islamabad Airport’s management uncertain.

Why Has UAE Cancelled Airport Deal With Pakistan?

Although reports do not explicitly link the cancellation to political factors, analysts note the timing coincides with emerging strains between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan’s growing defence alignment with Saudi Arabia is seen as a complicating factor. Islamabad has entered into a defence pact with Riyadh and is reportedly seeking to bring Turkey into what is being described as an “Islamic NATO.” The evolving bloc appears to have irritated the UAE.

Growing Relations Between UAE And India –  Is Pakistan The Collateral Damage?

Meanwhile, India-UAE ties are deepening rapidly. Sheikh Mohammed’s unannounced visit to New Delhi, though brief, is viewed as strategically significant. 

Pakistan and the UAE once enjoyed close aviation ties, particularly during the 1980s. Pakistan played a crucial role in establishing Emirates Airlines, providing technical expertise and personnel. Emirates’ first commercial flight operated between Dubai and Karachi, marking a high point in bilateral cooperation.

Over the decades, however, Pakistan’s aviation sector has declined, facing challenges including safety concerns, licensing controversies, and ageing infrastructure. These persistent issues have made it difficult for any investor to operate efficiently in the country.

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 1:51 PM IST
Big Blow For Pakistan, UAE Scraps Islamabad Airport Deal Just After Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed's Surprise India Visit -Why Is Asim Munir's 'Muslim Brother' Turning Away?

QUICK LINKS