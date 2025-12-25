LIVE TV
Home > World > Big Breakthrough For Bangladesh, Scientists Discover Ancient Hidden Treasure That Could Save Millions

Bangladesh has discovered a vast 20,000-year-old underground freshwater reservoir beneath the Ganga–Brahmaputra delta, offering hope to millions facing water scarcity. Identified using advanced sensing technology, the aquifers could hold up to 10 billion cubic meters of fresh water. Experts say careful, sustainable extraction is essential to prevent saltwater contamination and protect this vital resource.

Bangladesh discovers 20,000-year-old fresh water that could be a huge relief to its population. (Image: Pexels)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 25, 2025 15:32:09 IST

Bangladesh is witnessing the worst political turmoil it has seen in decades, but according to recent reports, there is some good news, as Bangladesh has made a remarkable scientific discovery that could end up providing fresh water to its millions of residents. 

Scientists from the Columbia Climate School’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory have found an incredibly vast underground reservoir of freshwater beneath the Ganga–Brahmaputra delta near the Pusur River. The freshwater is believed to be 20,000 years old from around the last Ice Age. Rainfall and river flows filled the groundwater reservoir with billions of litres of fresh water. Over thousands of years fine sediments from the Ganga and Brahmaputra rivers sealed the water in place beneath layers of salty groundwater.

Huge relief to Bangladesh

According to reports, researchers used advanced deep-sensing magnetotelluric soundings, which can differentiate between fresh and salt water, and initial findings suggest that the reservoirs may contain up to 10 billion cubic meters of freshwater. This is a huge relief to the people of Bangladesh, as about 41% lack safe drinking water. 

Two major zones have been identified, one in the north which is about 800 meters deep and around 40 kilometers long and another one in the south which is said to be about 250 meters deep with the same spread of 40 kilometers long. 

Experts have suggested that the ancient freshwater is a lifeline for the coastal Bangladesh area, as they lack access to safe drinking water and have been increasingly affected by salt and arsenic contamination. 

Sustainable management is essential 

Scientists have stressed that the water needs to be extracted carefully and sustainable management is necessary. Over-pumping could result in the saltwater going downwards and contaminate the fresh water thus extraction should be slow and controlled to preserve the resource.

This discovery raises hopes that similar water resources could be find in the region. 

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 3:32 PM IST

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.


Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bangladeshBangladesh newslatest newslatest world news

