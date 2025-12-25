LIVE TV
Home > World > Will Bangladesh Elect Tarique Rahman As Its Next Prime Minister? All About The Ex-PM Khaleda Zia's Son

Will Bangladesh Elect Tarique Rahman As Its Next Prime Minister? All About The Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Son

Tarique Rahman, acting BNP chairman and son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, has returned to Bangladesh after 17 years in exile ahead of the February 2026 elections. With Khaleda Zia ill and inactive, Rahman has emerged as the party’s main electoral face and plans to contest the polls. If the BNP wins a majority amid Bangladesh’s shifting political landscape, he is seen as a potential prime ministerial candidate.

Tarique Rahman, who is viewed as BNP's next PM candidate has returned to Bangladesh from the UK after 17 years in exile. (Image: X/ trahmanbnp)
Tarique Rahman, who is viewed as BNP's next PM candidate has returned to Bangladesh from the UK after 17 years in exile. (Image: X/ trahmanbnp)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 25, 2025 14:47:02 IST

Will Bangladesh Elect Tarique Rahman As Its Next Prime Minister? All About The Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Son

Tarique Rahman, who is the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and elder son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, has finally returned to Bangladesh on December 25, 2025. Rahman was in a self-imposed exile for 17 years in UK and reached Sylhet airport in Dhaka. He left Bangladesh in 2008 for medical treatment amid mounting legal and political pressure. 

Khaleda Zia is seriously unwell and has been unable to campaign for her party and Tarique’s return ahead of the scheduled February 12, 2026, elections is seen as a significant political move, as he is thought to be BNP’s main electoral face, his presence is expected to uplift the hopes of the opposition’s standing in a highly competitive political environment. 

According to reports, Rahman said that,” For some reasonable reasons my return has not happened… but the time has come, and I will return soon… I am running in the election [as well].”

BNP leaders have said that Rahman is scheduled to complete the formalities that will make him a registered voter on December 27 and allow him to make an impact in the upcoming election. He is regarded as the potential prime ministerial candidate if the BNP wins a majority of seats. 

Next PM?

Bangladesh has seen a drastic change in its political order, with the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ousted and her party Awami League barred from elections by the interim government of Muhammad Yunus, traditional political factions have fractured as the BNP is going away from Jamaat Islami and betting on Tarique Rahman to lead the party for a big victory.

Khalida Zia is 80 and battling severe health issues, which has brought Rahman forward as the big face. Tarique’s decision to contest the election is a sign to consolidate the party amid the political turmoil and reclaim his political legacy, his aim would be to show BNP as the main governing political party moving forward in Bangladesh. 

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 2:47 PM IST
bangladesh elections Bangladesh PM

Will Bangladesh Elect Tarique Rahman As Its Next Prime Minister? All About The Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Son

Will Bangladesh Elect Tarique Rahman As Its Next Prime Minister? All About The Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Son

Will Bangladesh Elect Tarique Rahman As Its Next Prime Minister? All About The Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Son
Will Bangladesh Elect Tarique Rahman As Its Next Prime Minister? All About The Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Son
Will Bangladesh Elect Tarique Rahman As Its Next Prime Minister? All About The Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Son
Will Bangladesh Elect Tarique Rahman As Its Next Prime Minister? All About The Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Son

