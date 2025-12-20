Bill Clinton To Michael Jackson: All The High-Profile Celebrities Named In Epstein’s Files And How to Check Them Online

All the high-profile celebrities named in Epstein’s files: How to check it online

The highly awaited “Epstein files” have been released by the U.S. Department of Justice. The files contain thousands of pages of documents and photos that are connected to the investigation of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Epstein died in a New York Jail in 2019 while he was awaiting trial, and Maxwell is currently serving 20 years in prison for role in recruiting and abusing minors.

The released files include photographs, contact lists, and other records that show various celebrities and well-known public figures. Authorities and legal experts have said that being named in the Epstein files does not automatically mean the person was involved in crimes with Epstein. Since the documents are heavily censored, and most of them are without dates or lack context, this makes interpretation very difficult

How to check the released documents online

1. U.S. Department of Justice “Epstein Library” (Official Source):

The official website to check the Epstein-related documents, which has all the photos, court records, PDFs, and flight logs.

2. Major news outlets:

Many news organisations across the world have compiled the documents, which can be easier to navigate than the raw documents at the DOJ’s website.

Many prominent personalities’ photos and names have been released in the files

Bill Clinton: The former U.S. President appears in multiple photographs, which include some photographs of him in the pool with Epstein. Although Clinton has denied any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

Michael Jackson: The deceased star’s images have appeared in a group with Epstein that includes Clinton and Diana Ross; however, the singer has not been linked to any of the crimes

Mick Jagger: The legendary rockstar from the Rolling Stones is shown in photos with Clinton; his representatives have been reached by the BBC to make a comment.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor: The former prince has also appeared in photos with Epstein, Maxwell, and others. He has denied all reports of wrongdoing related to Epstein.

Kevin Spacey: The actor is seen in photos with Clinton and Maxwell.

Chris Tucker: The comedian appears in photos with Maxwell, including one on a runway.

Sarah Ferguson: The former Duchess of York is in at least one released image.

Richard Branson: The Virgin Group founder, shows up in a photo with Epstein and unidentified women.

Walter Cronkite: The legendary U.S. journalist appears in pictures seated with Epstein.

Many sections have been hidden, and photos blurred to protect the identities of victims and to avoid compromising ongoing investigations. The released files do not provide a complete picture, but a disconnected insight into Epstein’s associations.

Also Read: Newly Released Epstein Photos Put Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson Back In Spotlight