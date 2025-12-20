LIVE TV
Home > World > Newly Released Epstein Photos Put Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson Back In Spotlight

The unveiling of the Epstein files by the justice department of the United States has brought the controversy back to life after the photos of Bill Clinton and Michael Jackson in the social milieu of Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced. Though the pictures have sparked quite a discussion, the authorities are still maintaining that the papers do not implicate anyone, and more disclosures are yet to come.

Bill Clinton With Michael Jackson. (Image Credit: X)
Bill Clinton With Michael Jackson. (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 20, 2025 07:37:58 IST

The US Department of Justice has begun to make public a substantial quantity of documents related to the investigation of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The first release of documents, which is made up of hundreds of thousands of pages containing records, images, and notes, was given out on December 19, and it gained considerable media coverage.

Former US President Bill Clinton And Michael Jackson

The public now has access to some of the pictures that have never been seen before, including photos of former President Bill Clinton and pop icon Michael Jackson in different social situations with Epstein and other people. The release of these pictures was facilitated by the DOJ in response to the pressure from the Congress and the new law on transparency that requires the release of all unclassified documents related to Epstein’s network.

Bill Clinton In The Pictures Of Epstein Files 

The new pictures that have been released show Clinton in many casual situations, among them being on Epstein’s luxury aircraft, at parties and during his downtime. So far, none of the images released come with any contextual information, including dates, places, or reasons for the interactions, and Clinton has consistently denied being aware of Epstein’s immoral activities, asserting that his ties with Epstein were cut long before the latter’s crimes became a public issue. Likewise, the presence of Michael Jackson in the documents is indicative of social mingling rather than the implication of guilt, the files do not suggest at all that Jackson was somehow involved in illegal acts relating to Epstein’s wrongdoings.

Internet’s Reaction To Bill Clinton And Michael Jackson Pictures

The public’s interest and discussion have been greatly energized by the images, but the release has come under fire from politicians and lawyers who claim that the heavy censoring and absence of context barrier meaningful understanding of the documents. The critics claim that the DOJ’s release is hiding more than what was intended by the law, keeping in darkness information that could show how extensive Epstein’s connections were and who the powerful people were. More files are to come in the next few weeks, and politicians are demanding more transparency and accountability while the whole story of the disclosures keeps unfolding.

Also Read: Transparency Or Cover-Up? Epstein Files Released In Phases Spark Internet Outrage Over Heavy Redactions

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 7:37 AM IST
Tags: Bill Clinton epstein filesEpstein file photosEpstein filesGhislaine Maxwellhome-hero-pos-2Jeffrey EpsteinMichael Jackson epstein files

QUICK LINKS