Blindfolded, Handcuffed: Trump Posts First Image Of Maduro Aboard US Warship

US President Donald Trump on Saturday shared the first image of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro following his capture by US armed forces during a midnight operation. Now-deposed Venezuelan President can be seen handcuffed, blindfolded and wearing ear defenders.
Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social account, “Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima.”
Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima. pic.twitter.com/omF2UpDJhA
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 3, 2026
Donald Trump Claims Maduro and Wife Captured During Venezuela
Strikes Hours after the strikes, President Trump said the United States had carried out what he described as a “large scale strike against Venezuela” and claimed that President Nicolás Maduro and his wife had been captured.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country.
“This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”
